Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 169 | Friday, August 25, 2017

LG Breaks Ground on $250M Appliance Plant in Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 2:51PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)LG Electronics Inc. has broken ground at the Tennessee site of the South Korean appliance manufacturer's first washing machine plant in the United States.

Company and local officials were joined at the Thursday ceremony in Clarksville by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

The 829,000-square-foot facility is projected to cost $250 million and create 600 new jobs. The Clarksville site was selected after a national search dating back six years.

South Korean tiremaker Hankook also has a new plant in Clarksville, and the company announced last year it was moving its North American headquarters from New Jersey to downtown Nashville.

The LG plant will be near a new Google data center on the former Hemlock Semiconductor site that was shuttered in 2013.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 119 354 14,397
MORTGAGES 142 411 16,715
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 179 630 29,791
BANKRUPTCIES 58 234 9,557
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 91 4,694
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 90 191 10,426
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 77 3,429

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.