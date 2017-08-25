Frazer Asks the Right Questions at AutoZone

VOL. 132 | NO. 169 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

Arrival at AutoZone’s Downtown headquarters feels a bit like entry at airport departure gates. A security guard records the name and destination of a visitor, scans her driver’s license, then notifies the person she’s here to see: Preston Frazer, vice president of loss prevention and safety.

This security check, which technically falls under Frazer’s purview, is part of the “tight process” that he and his team implement: better to anticipate than to investigate. Broadly, he leads the team responsible for safety and security of stores, distribution centers and offices, as well as loss prevention – in other words, preventing theft-related inventory shrinkage.

Frazer has been with AutoZone for 11 years. He worked on the financial side of the business for the first 9 1/2, ultimately as vice president of internal audit. Looking back on his years in internal audit, Frazer says, “I could have never anticipated how much fun that would be and how much I would learn as the department evolved – but it was an absolute change agent role.”

Along with his team, Frazer transformed a department that was entirely outsourced into one completely in-house.

During the process, he and his team “constantly challenged ourselves to stretch and expand beyond traditional internal audit boundaries” – they saw opportunities and chased them as “people wanted to learn, wanted to grow.”

Always open to continued learning and growth in himself, too, when the loss prevention and safety position came along, Frazer leapt at the chance. With a “passion for business collaboration” and a willingness to “ask difficult questions, to be uncomfortable,” Frazer has thrived in his current, more operational role.

He’s working to implement better, refined systems, especially on the technological side of the equation, but Frazer says that even as he helps control the “shrinkage” by which his department is measured, he’s still actively learning from others. Relatively new to loss prevention, and leading a team of people seasoned in the field, Frazer remarks that “I’m learning from my team – I’m always asking questions, trying to put my thoughts aside.” His passion is for learning and development, and he speaks of the “unique privilege” of spending time in the field with the diverse group of regional loss prevention managers who report to him.

“I am looking through their eyes,” Frazer says of traveling with his nationwide team. “I want to know everything they’re thinking and why. What are they looking at? Why is it important?”

Frazer is keenly aware of the need to look through others’ eyes, both in a professional setting and in the broader community. A native of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Frazer is the son of a stockbroker and homemaker – he feels privileged to have had the encouragement and support of many family members and role models over the years as he has grown in his career. Thinking of those who have invested in him – over the course of a conversation, he mentions guidance from his father, early mentors in accounting, and leaders at AutoZone – Frazer reflects on the responsibility he feels to invest time in helping others to grow into their own best opportunities.

“My life has been shaped immensely by different perspectives and people I’ve grown to know well,” Frazer says. He actively continues to learn from and listen to others, including through longstanding service on the board of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Frazer pauses, searching, when asked about challenges. “Opportunity” is a bigger part of his vocabulary. The department he leads continually tackles the problem of “shrink,” or loss. But to Frazer, this means that “the spotlight is on us – and when we change that number, it’s going to be awesome. It’s about people influencing others to think about things differently.”

Preston Frazer is a graduate of the Leadership Development Intensive at New Memphis. Learn more at newmemphis.org