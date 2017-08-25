VOL. 132 | NO. 169 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Circuit Playhouse will open its 2017-18 season with the regional premiere of “The Flick” Friday, Aug. 25, through Sept. 10 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org.

The Virtuous and Distinguished Business Owner Expo: Round Two takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Memphis Airport-Conference Center, 2240 Democrat Road. “Learn, Network and Support” at this event that features workshops, networking opportunities (bring business cards) and a showcase with personal and professional services vendors. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to noon; after that, only ticket holders will be allowed to remain. Buy tickets for $25 at eventbrite.com.

Repticon Memphis, a reptile and exotic-animal expo, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Landers Center, 4650 Venture Drive in Southaven. Visit repticon.com/memphis.html for tickets.

PizzaRev will hold job fairs Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its future restaurant at 2825 N. Germantown Parkway, near Wolfchase Galleria. Job seekers can visit pleaseapplyonline.com/tennrev to begin the application process.

The Germantown International Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. More than 35 countries are expected to participate this year, with each having a booth to showcase arts, crafts, food and more. Plus, a stage will set up for music, dance and cultural programs from some of the countries. Admission is free; cash may be needed to buy items from some vendors. Visit germantowninternationalfestival.org.

Ballet Memphis will host a free community celebration at its new Midtown home Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at 2144 Madison Ave. Activities for all ages include special performances by the professional company, engaging conversations, Pilates demonstrations, join-in activities and more. In addition, a free “housewarming” dance party for ages 21 and older starts at 7:30 p.m.; RSVP at balletmemphishousewarming.eventbrite.com. Visit balletmemphis.org for a full schedule of events.

Seal will perform at the Live at the Garden summer concert series Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Visit liveatthegarden.com for details.