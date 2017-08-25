A Matter Worth Raising

VOL. 132 | NO. 169 | Friday, August 25, 2017

SYMBOLS AND FLAGS MATTER. Nora approached the concierge desk at the General Walker Hotel in Obersalzberg, Germany, just below Hitler’s infamous retreat, the Eagle’s Nest, and just above the town of Berchtesgaden. We’d heard that there was a museum in the hotel’s basement. The man behind the desk was behind a newspaper when Nora asked, “Excuse me, could you tell me how we get to the Hitler museum?” He snapped the paper down and in a tone the Fuhrer himself would have been proud of and loud enough to turn heads in the lobby, he sneered:

“There is NO Hitler museum in all of Germany!” He then dismissed her by dramatically snapping the paper back up in front of his face. That response has been our go-to for emphatic denials for the last 30 years.

His righteous indignation might have been because he’d been asked that question far too many times, or perhaps the idea of such a museum is embarrassing because of what it means to his country, or maybe just hearing that name even though his hotel exists because of it just ruined another beautiful morning … for so many reasons … Germany doesn’t want to dedicate anything to Hitler.

They’re not denying history. They’re just not publicly reminding themselves of their national disgrace, or turning it into some sort of glory, choosing instead to move on.

Before you say there he goes again, another reference to Hitler to make a point, another gratuitous tie to racism and war and murder on a horrific scale, waving a symbol of all of that in our faces …

Like the swastikas and rebel flags waving in the ill wind of Charlottesville, like any symbol that stands for the superiority of race or religion or creed unto the death of others, like any monument that would glorify a crushing defeat of such ignoble causes.

Imagine a statue of Hitler in a city where the majority of the residents are Jewish, or on public property in any city.

Imagine a statue of Rommel in North Africa because he was a great general and ignoring what he fought for and that he thankfully lost. Imagine a statue of Reichsmarschall Goering at Dunkirk or Omaha Beach in honor of all the brave Germans who died in the war, or one of Emperor Hirohito on any number of beaches in the Pacific. Imagine a statue to Benedict Arnold in West Point honoring his plan to surrender it to the British.

Imagine public statues anywhere here to the heads of governments and their generals who fought a war against the United States at the price of a generation of their young men to preserve the right to buy and sell human beings.

Just imagine.

Symbols matter. Just ask any of those flag-waving, tiki-torched cretins in Charlottesville.

Ask the men who raised a flag on Iwo Jima and decide – once and for all – which flag to stand for, which flag to follow.

I’m a Memphian, and the statues must come down.

Dan Conaway, a communication strategist and author of “I’m a Memphian,” can be reached at dan@wakesomebodyup.com.