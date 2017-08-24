New Milestones

VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

For the 11th straight year, the tourism industry in Tennessee brought in more than $1 billion in state and local sales tax revenue, this time topping off at $1.7 billion in 2016.

This figure marks a nearly 7 percent increase year over year, which is higher than the national average rate of growth, according to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

“In Tennessee, we don’t have an income tax, we pay for things like school teachers and services to families, we pay for that out of sales tax, so when tourism revenue goes up that much… that’s a really big deal,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said in announcing the news at Clayborn Temple in Downtown Memphis Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Additionally, the state’s direct domestic and international tourism travel expenditures grew to $19.3 billion in 2016, which is a 4.7 percent increase from 2015 and marks an all-time high.

Of the 95 counties in Tennessee, every one had more than $1 million in direct travel expenditures, while 19 counties saw more than $100 million.

“Not surprisingly, our large counties like Shelby, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sevier led in terms of volume, but it’s worthy of note that Shelby is right up there leading the industry with impressive gains,” Haslam said.

Those five counties – Davidson, Shelby, Sevier, Hamilton and Knox – all raked in more than a billion dollars and accounted for more than 70 percent of the $19.3 billion in domestic and international travel expenditures, with Davidson reporting $5.996 billion, and Shelby, at $3.335 billion, leading the way.

“A lot of records have been made in this town, and they’re still being made, so when you break a record you want to mention it,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development commissioner Kevin Triplett, who was also in Memphis Tuesday.

“Let that soak in – $19.3 billion in economic impact to the state of Tennessee, and that doesn’t count all of the infrastructure investment that has been made all around the state from our tourism partners.”

Another record was announced earlier in the week – 110 million people visited Tennessee in 2016, up 4.4 percent from the previous year, according to custom travel research and consulting company DK Shifflet & Associates. This places Tennessee among the Top 10 travel destinations in the U.S. for the third consecutive year.

“This is about the dedication and teamwork in the industry of tourism,” Triplett said. “And that history will continue to live on as (our) iconic venues continue celebrate milestones.”