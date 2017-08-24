Teen Back With Family After 11 Days Missing in National Park

VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The National Park Service says a teenager who went missing for 11 days is with his family after he emerged from Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park and flagged a passing boat for help.

A news release says 18-year-old Austin Bohanan was found Tuesday uninjured.

Officials say Bohanan had become separated from his stepfather. Even atop a ridge, he couldn't complete a cellphone call to his mother for help.

He told rangers he followed two creeks for days looking for the highway and remained within the 6,700-acre area that more than 100 people were searching. He heard a search helicopter at one point.

Bohanan was last seen Aug. 11 and was reported missing Aug. 13. He was found in remote Blount County, about 40 miles south of Knoxville.

