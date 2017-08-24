Orbison Headlines Memphis Music Hall Of Fame 2017 Class

VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

The Memphis Music Hall of Fame unveiled its list of 2017 inductees to a packed house Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Clayborn Temple in Downtown Memphis that included Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Most notably among the seven-member class of 2017 were the Memphis Horns and Roy Orbison of “Pretty Woman” fame.

“From the birthplace of county music in Bristol, to the thousands of folks in Nashville to Tina Turner in Nutbush, Carl Perkins in Jackson, and all these folks (in Memphis), if you strip music away from this great state, governor, what would it be?” Memphis Rock n Soul Museum executive director John Doyle jokingly asked Haslam. “We would be Nebraska, and I don’t want to live in Nebraska.”

In addition to The Memphis Horns and Orbison, Cowboy Jack Clement, Frank Stokes, Cassietta George, Irvin Salky and Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White rounded out the rest of the 2017 class.

Doyle said tickets for the Oct. 27 induction event at the Cannon Center for Performing Arts went on sale today.

“With this being our sixth year, it’s already become one of the greatest music events that happens every year,” he said.

Since the first and largest class was inducted in 2012, the list of Memphis Music Hall of Famers has grown to include more than 50 musical groups, individual performers and producers, including Three Six Mafia, Justin Timberlake, B.B. King, Johnny Cash, Al Green and Jerry Lee Lewis.

“On Oct. 27, please come help us salute these people as they join 60 others in the Memphis Music Hall of Fame,” Doyle concluded.