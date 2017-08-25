Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

Joy Touliatos to Run for Shelby County Mayor

By Bill Dries

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos formally announced Thursday, Aug. 24, she is running for Shelby County mayor in the May 2018 Republican primary.

JOY TOULIATOS

Touliatos is serving her second term as clerk, elected in 2010 and 2014, and has been a county employee for 22 years.

In announcing her candidacy, Touliatos emphasized her experience as an administrator.

“I know down to the paperclip where cuts can be made and I’m prepared to make them,” she said in a written statement. “Real leadership is not about scoring cheap political points or positioning yourself for another office. Real leadership is about being ready to tackle the challenges before you now and having the wisdom and determination to make a difference.”

In the Republican primary, Touliatos joins Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland. Former Shelby County Commissioner Sidney Chism is running in the Democratic primary for mayor.

The Touliatos campaign team includes campaign co-chairs John Bobango, an attorney and former Memphis City Council member, and Paula Sedgwick, a Bartlett alderman. Former Memphis City Council member Brent Taylor is her campaign treasurer.

Touliatos was a campaign co-chair for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s 2015 campaign.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 119 354 14,397
MORTGAGES 142 411 16,715
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 179 630 29,791
BANKRUPTCIES 58 234 9,557
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 91 4,694
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 90 191 10,426
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 77 3,429

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.