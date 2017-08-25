Joy Touliatos to Run for Shelby County Mayor

VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos formally announced Thursday, Aug. 24, she is running for Shelby County mayor in the May 2018 Republican primary.

Touliatos is serving her second term as clerk, elected in 2010 and 2014, and has been a county employee for 22 years.

In announcing her candidacy, Touliatos emphasized her experience as an administrator.

“I know down to the paperclip where cuts can be made and I’m prepared to make them,” she said in a written statement. “Real leadership is not about scoring cheap political points or positioning yourself for another office. Real leadership is about being ready to tackle the challenges before you now and having the wisdom and determination to make a difference.”

In the Republican primary, Touliatos joins Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland. Former Shelby County Commissioner Sidney Chism is running in the Democratic primary for mayor.

The Touliatos campaign team includes campaign co-chairs John Bobango, an attorney and former Memphis City Council member, and Paula Sedgwick, a Bartlett alderman. Former Memphis City Council member Brent Taylor is her campaign treasurer.

Touliatos was a campaign co-chair for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s 2015 campaign.