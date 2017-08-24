VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

A Staff Line job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5100 Poplar Ave., eighth-floor conference room. Positions include line leads, staging auditors, machine operators, receiving clerk, forklift operators and material handlers. Job seekers should bring two forms of identification for on-the-spot applications and job offers.

PizzaRev will hold the first of three job fairs for its second Memphis location Thursday, Aug. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its future restaurant at 2825 N. Germantown Parkway, near Wolfchase Galleria. Job fairs will also be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the same location. Job seekers can visit pleaseapplyonline.com/tennrev to begin the application process online.

Circuit Playhouse will open its 2017-18 season with the regional premiere of “The Flick” Friday, Aug. 25, through Sept. 10 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org.

The Virtuous and Distinguished Business Owner Expo: Round Two takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Memphis Airport-Conference Center, 2240 Democrat Road. “Learn, Network and Support” at this event that features workshops, networking opportunities (bring business cards) and a showcase with personal and professional services vendors. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to noon; after that, only ticket holders will be allowed to remain. Buy tickets for $25 at eventbrite.com.

The Germantown International Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. More than 35 countries are expected to participate this year, with each having a booth to showcase arts, crafts, food and more. Plus, a stage will set up for music, dance and cultural programs from some of the countries. Admission is free, though cash may be needed to buy items from some vendors. Visit germantowninternationalfestival.org.

Ballet Memphis will host a free community celebration at its new Midtown home Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at 2144 Madison Ave. Activities for all ages include special performances by the professional company, engaging conversations, Pilates demonstrations, join-in activities and more. In addition, a free “housewarming” dance party for ages 21 and older starts at 7:30 p.m.; RSVP at balletmemphishousewarming.eventbrite.com. Visit balletmemphis.org for details and a full schedule of events.