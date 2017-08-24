Council OKs $6M Loan for Wonder Bread Garage

VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

The Memphis City Council approved a $6 million loan on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to help finance the development of a 481-space parking garage that’s a key part of the $73 million Wonder Bread redevelopment.

The huge mixed-use project will transform the former bakery site between Downtown and the Memphis Medical District.

Approval of that public funding for the garage goes next to the Shelby County Commission.

The Downtown Parking Authority, an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission, signed off last week on tapping up to $6 million from the authority’s PILOT Extension Fund, with the developers putting up just under $3 million.

The city council approved the funding request without much discussion. During the council’s Economic Development & Tourism Committee meeting earlier on Tuesday, developer Gary Prosterman – president and CEO of Development Services Group, which is spearheading the development project around the former Wonder Bread factory – stressed that the funding would be repaid.

That approval puts the project one step closer to repopulating the Edge District with a combination of commercial, residential and parking uses. It also comes days after Orion Federal Credit Union confirmed it is in talks to move its corporate headquarters – currently at 7845 U.S. 64 – to the bakery development on Monroe Avenue.

As part of its confirmation, Orion said that its relocation is still contingent on details related to adequate parking for its employees as well as final approval from the city and county legislative bodies.

Stakeholders already are looking ahead to the credit union’s presence being established there, with Prosterman noting that the headquarters of a company like Orion in the neighborhood would “provide a catalytic boost to the area.”

“They are a great employer and corporate citizen,” he said. “Orion provides good jobs, which produce more residential and retail activity. Their presence will accelerate the positive change to help rapidly transform this area.”

The garage is one of the final components of setting that relocation, and launch of the project, in motion.

The developers have already been granted a 20-year tax incentive from the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., another DMC-affiliated board. That will help offset construction costs for the project that’s set to include 286 apartment units and 150,000 square feet of office and retail space, along with the garage.

PGK Properties – the ownership group that includes Development Services Group, Worthington Hyde Partners and SWH Partners – wants to team up with the DMC for a public-private partnership to develop the garage.

In other action Tuesday, the city council approved a $155 million bond issue for MLGW capital projects. MATA officials also presented details of a strategic plan to expand service over the next decade, part of a nearly $30 million increase in public transportation investment.

The council also approved $1 million for construction of the I Am A Man Plaza commemorating the sanitation workers’ strike in Memphis.

The UrbanArt Commission had been working with the city to develop the I Am A Man Plaza. The plaza and accompanying art installation will be built adjacent to Clayborn Temple, with the plaza serving as a focal point of a citywide commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Memphis Sanitation Workers strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968.