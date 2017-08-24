Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 168 | Thursday, August 24, 2017

Chattanooga Airport Eyes Expansion, Signs New Deal With CEO

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Record traffic at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport has officials considering an expansion of the facility.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that departures have climbed more than 19 percent through the first seven months of the year compared with the same period last year.

The airport authority on Monday approved a new six-year contract for CEO Terry Hart. He says officials will consider proposals to add additional gates, concourse passenger serves and creating more parking next to the terminal.

Hart says discount carrier Allegiant Air is considering adding nonstop service to Destin, Florida, next summer. The airline already flies between Chattanooga and two other Florida cities: St. Petersburg and Sanford.

Hart says a decision on the twice-weekly Destin flight will likely come this fall.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

