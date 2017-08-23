VOL. 132 | NO. 167 | Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Memphis Chamber Launches New Website with Contest

The Greater Memphis Chamber has launched a new website designed to provide a more user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout.

MemphsChamber.com, sponsored by First Tennessee, offers users from all over the world a first look at Memphis with a focus on business and talent.

Memphis-based inferno was hired to create the new look and feel of the chamber’s website.

MemphisChamber.com serves a range of audiences – from Memphians looking for resources for their business to outside site selection consultants or businesses looking for information for possible relocation. Users will have access to content such as:

• Data for site selectors looking at Memphis for possible new economic development projects

• Videos, photos and information promoting Memphis as a place for talented and young professionals to live

• Resources for starting and growing your business in Memphis

• Finding commercial real estate properties through the site’s interactive Real Estate Search feature

• Opportunities to make connections with other business leaders by applying for the Ascend program or getting Advice on Tap

• Data on the Memphis economy

• Updates on chamber activities, member news and events, and business opportunities

• Blogs from local industry experts

Those who explore the new website could be awarded prizes in a contest over the next four weeks, including Memphis Grizzlies opening night tickets in the lower level and box seats for the Memphis Redbirds’ last home game. Users will go on a virtual scavenger hunt on the website to answer questions and be entered to win. One entry per week, per individual. Entries for this week’s contest must be completed by midnight CST on Aug. 25.

– Daily News staff

Blue Moon Estate Sales Enters Memphis Market

A national franchise with niche in real estate sales has opened an operation in the greater Memphis area.

Rick and Lori Blanton are operators of the new Blue Moon Estate Sales business that is the first in the Tennessee and Mississippi markets. They opened for business out of their home on July 24 and are serving Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, Arlington, Eads, Cordova, Millington, and Bartlett in Shelby County; Oakland and Rossville in Fayette County; and Southaven, Nesbit, Olive Branch and Hernando in Mississippi.

The Blantons own and operate Blue Moon Estate Sales of Memphis out of their home. The duo worked in the transportation industry for nearly 30 years before going into semi-retirement and then deciding to launch the Blue Moon franchise. They plan to involve their three children, ages 24, 19 and 16.

Blue Moon Estate Sales offers an extensive list of services provided during the liquidation process: from determining a convenient timeline to sweeping up after the sale, Blue Moon also offers a complimentary evaluation of the home, appropriate pricing from antiques to everyday items, categorization and staging of the home, marketing, hosting and staffing of the sale.

For more information, call Blue Moon Estate Sales of Memphis at 901-331-1887 or visit bluemoonestatesales.com/memphis/.

– Daily News staff

Memphis Wrecking Co. Honored for Storm Help

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell presented Memphis Wrecking Co. (MWC) with a Certificate of Appreciation for helping save a Frayser family’s home that was destroyed during the so called “Tom Lee Storm” in May.

The Frayser home was seriously damaged by a fallen tree, leaving the family of 17 inside in unsafe conditions.

For two days, MWC volunteered to help put the home back in safe, livable conditions, clearing dangerous debris and stabilizing electrical systems, at no cost to the family.

MWC also distributed free mulch to Frayser residents by recycling the excess of trees brought in as result of the storm.

Mayor Luttrell noted their continuing volunteer efforts in presenting the certificate on Aug. 18.

MWC has been operating in Memphis for more than 85 years. It has operated a Class III landfill in Frayser for nearly a decade and has been trying to expand the landfill to its property boundary closer to Whitney Elementary School, but community pushback against the expansion has stalled those efforts to date.

– Daily News staff