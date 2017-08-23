VOL. 132 | NO. 167 | Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Indie Memphis will screen the documentary “The Reagan Show” as part of the Indie Wednesday film series Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at Malco Studio on the Square, 2105 Court Ave. General admission is $10; Indie Memphis members get in free. Visit indiememphis.com to buy tickets and view an Indie Wednesday series schedule.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “How to Develop Your Social Media Strategy” Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The Orpheum Theatre Summer Movie Series wraps up with a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at The Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Come early to buy a $5 prop bag for audience participation (limited number available), enjoy a drink special and photo booth, and enter an on-stage costume contest. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children 12 and younger. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

The Virtuous and Distinguished Business Owner Expo: Round Two takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Memphis Airport-Conference Center, 2240 Democrat Road. “Learn, Network and Support” at this event that features workshops, networking opportunities (bring business cards) and a showcase with personal and professional services vendors. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to noon; after that, only ticket holders will be allowed to remain. Buy tickets for $25 at eventbrite.com.

The Germantown International Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. More than 35 countries are expected to participate this year, with each having a booth to showcase arts, crafts, food and more. Plus, a stage will set up for music, dance and cultural programs from some of the countries. Admission is free, though cash may be needed to buy items from some vendors. Visit germantowninternationalfestival.org.

Seal will perform at the Live at the Garden summer concert series Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Visit liveatthegarden.com or call 901-636-4107 for details and a series schedule.