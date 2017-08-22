Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

West Virginia Governor Has No Plans to Remove Jackson Statue

AP

Updated 2:49PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.

At a Monday press conference, Justice calls what happened in Charlottesville "despicable," and says he's "sympathetic" to people who feel harmed by things that recall the past.

However, he says it's "a complex situation" and removing the statue could lead to other groups asking to remove other historical markers.

The governor, who recently switched to Republican, says there's no place in our society for "neo-Nazi groups and white supremacy."

The white nationalists' rally over the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville left one woman dead.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 105 105 14,148
MORTGAGES 109 109 16,413
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 168 168 29,329
BANKRUPTCIES 63 63 9,386
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 22 4,625
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 54 54 10,290
MARRIAGE LICENSES 34 34 3,386

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.