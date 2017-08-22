VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Airport Authority Files $100 Million Building Permit

With its massive $214 million overhaul currently underway, the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority has filed a $100 million building permit application with construction code officials.

A spokesperson with Memphis International Airport said the project’s architects, UrbanArch, filed the permit, which simply cites alterations and additions. Code inspection officials will have to examine the plans.

In April, the airport announced the updated $214 million, multiyear plan to completely overhaul its B Concourse, where almost all of the airport’s operations will be consolidated upon completion.

Some of the concourse modernization plans include higher ceilings, increased natural light, wider corridors, larger gate areas, additional seating, moving walkways and charging stations, a stage for live music, and additional lounge areas, including a children’s play area.

Most recently, MSCAA approved more than $50 million worth of construction contracts related to the overhaul at its meeting last week on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Among them were Chris Woods Construction Co.’s $25.6 million contract to build a CONRAC maintenance facility, Chris-Hill Construction Co.’s $22.7 million to construct two airport taxiway bridges, and A&B Construction Co.’s $1.56 million contract for restroom and apron-level improvements on Concourse A.

Construction on the overall project is expected to wrap up sometime in the early part of 2021.

– Patrick Lantrip

Memphis Baseball Begins Babe Howard Expansion

The University of Memphis has broken ground on a 1,600 square-foot addition to the W.S. “Babe” Howard Training Facility attached to FedExPark, University of Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen announced.

The facility expansion was made possible by the generosity of Ray and Laura Rosas, among other private donors and friends of the University of Memphis baseball program. Laura Rosas is the daughter of the late Babe Howard and has been a supporter of Memphis baseball for several years.

FedExPark was originally completed in 2010, including the indoor facility along the first base line.

The W.S. “Babe” Howard Training Facility currently includes the Tigers clubhouse, an athletic training room, pitching and batting cages, coach’s offices and a players’ lounge.

The new expansion will include a team meeting room and additional coach’s offices. With the additional office space, the Tigers will be able to have their entire coaching and support staff in the same building.

Memphis bounced back during the 2017 season, finishing with a 30-29 record, marking the sixth season of 30 or more wins in the last seven years. Three Tiger players were drafted – Chris Carrier (Cubs), Drew Crosby (Tigers) and Colton Hathcock (Rockies) – while Brandon Grudzielanek signed a free agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

– Don Wade

EDR Gets Predevelopment Nod for MSU Housing Project

EdR, also called Education Realty Trust Inc., has announced that its predevelopment agreement for the College View housing development project at Mississippi State University has been approved by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning.

The construction of the university village will be executed in multiple phases, with the first delivery scheduled in the fall of 2019. This will include around 650 beds and an additional 950 beds in the later phases. College View compound will also get its own day care center, parking, outdoor entertainment zone, recreational facilities as well as retail and restaurant space.

The project comes at a time when the university is witnessing a rise in enrollment and the campus is expecting high student occupancy. College View will create a live-learn environment for the students and serve as a gathering hub for the entire Mississippi State community.

This development also is expected to benefit faculty, staff, alumni, local residents and visitors to Mississippi State University.

Education Realty offers equity financing to partner universities through its On-Campus Equity Plan, giving the partner university access to a single trusted partner. It considers the MSU project a good financing candidate.

Education Realty is one of the nation’s largest developers, owners and managers of student housing.

The development is conditioned upon the company’s final negotiation of definitive agreements with the university.

– Daily News staff

Tiger Scholarship Fund Celebrating 901 Day

The Tiger Scholarship Fund, the fundraising wing of the University of Memphis Athletic Department, is honoring 901 Day with a special promotion. Fans have the opportunity to win a $901 shopping spree at Tiger Book Store by making a $25 donation to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

To enter, make a gift of $25 or more to the Tiger Scholarship Fund by Friday, Sept. 1. The winner of the $901 shopping spree will be announced on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

To make a gift, contact the Tiger Scholarship Fund at 901-678-2334.

– Don Wade

UTHSC Professor Wins $1.3 Million Grant

Dr. Helena Parfenova, a professor in the Department of Physiology in the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, has been granted a $1.3 million award to study harmful seizure-activated mechanisms in the neonatal brain.

Currently, there’s no effective treatment available to prevent neurovascular dysfunction caused by neonatal seizures.

Parfenova’s research will work to identify the mechanisms that cause cerebral vascular damage in order to stop the harm being done in a newborn’s brain.

According to UTHSC, the discovery of the underlying mechanisms and functional consequences of astrocyte injury caused by seizures in a newborn’s brain will lead to better injury prevention and therapeutic approaches to neonatal neurovascular protection.

–Andy Meek

Sonny Burgess, Rockabilly Pioneer, Dies at 88

NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — Albert “Sonny” Burgess, who was an early pioneer of what became known as rockabilly music, has died in his native Arkansas.

The Dillinger Funeral Home in Newport says Burgess died Friday in Little Rock. He was 88.

Burgess was among a group of singers in the mid-1950s who mixed rhythm and blues with country and western music. The sound became known as rockabilly and included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Burgess eventually signed with Sun Records in Memphis, where Presley, Cash and Lewis were among the artists under contract.

Burgess also is a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements are pending. His cause of death was not released.

– The Associated Press