Both innovation and strategy work include methods of problem solving. When organizations make mistakes, it is often because they suffer some form of myopia and have too narrow a perspective.

This error of not seeing the full context of moves that can be taken in a given situation causes a loss of market share, brand erosion, and shortsighted decisions and ill-informed actions to be made.

By focusing on just a goal or the immediate issue, you lose the power of making more intelligent choices that can increase awareness, value and competitive advantage.

We call this strategic innovation method “knowing the strata.” You have to locate all of the strata, the layers that have sway over the issue you are having. You have to find the layer that allows you to influence the category.

Finding this layer – the particular stratum – takes an exploration. This exploration will take you into the heart of the issue. From this point, you can plan to make a meaningful difference.

The actionable vantage point – the key stratum – is never based in the objective or goal or hope of the business.

For example, if a product company wants to grow market share by 10 percent, we would suggest they look at alternative channels instead of trying to win more market share by playing the same game with more force and a slightly higher budget.

For a nonprofit example, trying to turn transactional donors into fundraisers cannot be accomplished with the same mindset and methods that market to transactional donors – that’s a different perspective, a different stratum.

In both cases, you see the conundrum and you’ve been given a clue about the cure. Know the Strata. You have to pivot the perspective and try a new set of actions based on the insights gained in the process.

To make the point, allow me to quote a mantra from Jungian psychology: “that which you resists, persists.” In this context, the quote infers that you cannot fight fire with fire, that you cannot focus just on the thing you are trying to fix. Rather, you have to gain a broader view of how you can possibly affect meaningful change.

Here’s a non-organizational set of examples of the method. If you want to change a local economy, you don’t just focus on the economic factors. Too often we have seen this Sump Theory fail as a viable solution to change a region or neighborhood.

Yet, if you change the culture, the economy follows. For example, look at Austin, Texas, in the 1970s or at the Harlem Renaissance – both of which propelled a spirit of renewal that fueled the growth of these areas for generations. As wise city planners have learned through the process, just building and renting a redevelopment usually won’t suffice without proper “activation.”

Similarly, if your organization wants to grow market share, don’t focus on the narrow lens you have of it today – you may have “expert blinders” on. Go deeper. Find all the strata and locate where you can make the most impact.

