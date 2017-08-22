Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Greenville Leaders Debate How to Spend Local Casino Revenue

AP

Updated 2:42PM
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Leaders in one Mississippi city want to put all the local casino revenue into the city budget instead of giving some to the schools.

Greenville expects to collect just over $1.1 million in taxes from two local casinos.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports the City Council usually sends just over 14 percent of the casino money to the Greenville Public School District. For the budget year beginning Oct. 1, that would be about $140,000.

Council member Carolyn Weathers says it might be possible to avoid a property tax increase by putting casino money into the city budget rather than giving a portion to the schools.

City attorney Andy Alexander says a 2014 state law allows the city to keep all the money.

Leaders are talking to school officials before deciding.

