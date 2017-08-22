Fairgrounds Plan Will Consider Familiar Items

VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

The Fairgrounds redevelopment plan forming on a fast track will probably look familiar as far as the elements proposed for it.

“We are starting with the premise that we are using the previous planning efforts as insight for how we move forward,” Paul Young, city of Memphis Housing and Community Development director said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

“We are not starting with a blank slate because we understand that the community has given a lot of input on this site,” Young said. “We want to take the input that has been received to date and try to put it on an aggressive timeline.”

The plan is to have details ready by the end of the year for the Tennessee Building Commission, as the city seeks to activate a Tourism Development Zone already in place ahead of any state action on further TDZs.

“That’s part of our urgency. This is the last TDZ that can be approved by the state,” Young said.

A TDZ takes the increment of sales tax revenue coming from within the zone to finance improvements in the area. The Fairgrounds TDZ is an area of three square miles that takes in Overton Square and the Cooper-Young business district.

A parking garage somewhere on the Fairgrounds property is a possibility, Young said, along with some retail, possibly around 22,000 square feet.

The first draft plan is likely to surface in November at the last of three public hearings on redevelopment of the Fairgrounds.

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com.

Tenants at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – the University of Memphis, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the Southern Heritage Classic – are more involved in the discussions than they were in a previous study by the Urban Land Institute in 2015 that did not mention the football games those three tenants host.

Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones said he’s not trying to stop the plans for other attractions at the Fairgrounds.

“We can adapt to the change. There are certain things I would like to keep in mind. The biggest thing is how we can accommodate all of these people,” Jones said. “There are a lot of factors to that. … I want to make clear that I’m not against change. I just want to make sure we are able to exist in this change, whatever this change ends up being.”

And he made the case for the economic impact of these football games beyond the Fairgrounds, especially if the Tigers football team can consistently draw 35,000 to 40,000 people per game.

“To have this on a consistent basis, it’s like going to Knoxville on UT Vols game day when it’s 100,000 people,” Jones said. “It’s a whole different conversation.”

Young said the city is considering the more immediate impact of traffic on game days.

“I’ve heard people say people in Memphis don’t use shuttles,” he said. “But when you have significant events like this maybe that is an option.”

Jones, who has been a concert promoter for more than 40 years, is also a proponent of keeping the Mid-South Coliseum in some form.

“There’s not an indoor facility in Memphis between the Orpheum and FedExForum,” Jones said in terms of seating capacity of 2,300 at the Orpheum and 18,000 at the forum.

“We need to have that flexibility in our community and right now we simply don’t have it,” he added.

Young, like many Memphians, has fond memories of the Coliseum, but said any decision about its future will likely be a $20 million to $30 million investment that can’t be guided by sentiment.

“We have to make sure that the numbers pencil out. We are going to let data determine our decision-making and whatever happens with the coliseum we want to be respectful of the opinions of the community,” he said. “But we have also noted $20 million to $30 million is a lot of money and we have to determine how do we use it in an effective way.”

Marvin Stockwell, co-founder “Friends of the Fairgrounds,” which is a group seeking a role as manager of a conservancy-like organization for the property, said he wants to see a coexistence between what is new and what already exists on the property.

“I think you have to balance the needs of all users. No one wants to do anything that’s going to take something away from the Southern Heritage Classic,” Stockwell said. “We want it to continue to grow. … My overarching goal is just to see something that is right in the center of our city be all it can be – be a vibrant center of more activity and used more often than it is.”

And Stockwell sees a conservancy organization as “the mechanism by which all of those tenants talk to each other.”

Stockwell has submitted a draft agreement to the city administration for such an organization. Young said the city is open to the idea.

“We also need to figure out what assets physically go on the site. Right now, I think it’s important to note that the site is already excellent,” Young said. “There are great things that are happening at the fairgrounds today with the Children’s Museum (of Memphis), with all of the events that are hosted around football … with the Kroc Center. All of these asset are excellent.”