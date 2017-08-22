VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

The Downtown Neighborhood Association will meet Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. on Pembroke Square’s rooftop deck, 125 S. Main St. Riverfront Development Corp. president Benny Lendermon and vice president Dorchelle Spence will present the “State of our Riverfront.” Cost is free for DNA members and $10 for visitors. Visit memphisdna.org for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Edward Jones financial adviser John Keller will present “Financial Market Update 2017.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Revolutions Bicycle Co-Op will kick off its three-part Bicycle Tune-Up Class Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Revolutions, 1000 S. Cooper St. (at First Congregational Church). Discuss and practice how to tune up all the major components on your bike to keep your favorite ride moving. You can either bring your own bicycle or buy a used Revolutions bike in advance ($50) to work on. Visit revolutionsmemphis.com for details and tickets.

Indie Memphis will screen the documentary “The Reagan Show” as part of the Indie Wednesday film series Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at Malco Studio on the Square, 2105 Court Ave. General admission is $10; Indie Memphis members get in free. Visit indiememphis.com to buy tickets and view an Indie Wednesday series schedule.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “How to Develop Your Social Media Strategy” Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Hear from social media experts on the do’s and don’ts of launching your social media strategy. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Circuit Playhouse will open its 2017-18 season with the regional premiere of “The Flick” Friday, Aug. 25, through Sept. 10 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The Virtuous and Distinguished Business Owner Expo: Round Two takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Memphis Airport-Conference Center, 2240 Democrat Road. “Learn, Network and Support” at this event that features workshops, networking opportunities (bring business cards) and a showcase with personal and professional services vendors. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to noon; after that, only ticket holders will be allowed to remain. Buy tickets for $25 at eventbrite.com.