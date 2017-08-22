Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Eclipse Watchers Flock to Tennessee Sites

AP

Updated 2:36PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eclipse watchers in Tennessee donned protective eyewear and trained their eyes on the sky as they gathered at parks, wineries, rooftops, baseball games and a zoo to watch the rare celestial event.

On the roof of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, about 400 people cheered at 1:22 p.m. CT as the moon made its dance across the sun — just before a light gray cloud moved across it. The partial eclipse covered more than 90 percent of the sun, leaving only a sliver of yellow light around the moon's shadow.

The total solar eclipse was visible across a 70-mile (113-kilometer) path through Tennessee. The rest of the state was treated to a minimum 90 percent eclipse experience.

Public events were held at several venues in Nashville.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 105 105 14,148
MORTGAGES 109 109 16,413
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 168 168 29,329
BANKRUPTCIES 63 63 9,386
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 22 4,625
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 54 54 10,290
MARRIAGE LICENSES 34 34 3,386

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.