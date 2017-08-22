Eclipse Watchers Flock to Tennessee Sites

VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eclipse watchers in Tennessee donned protective eyewear and trained their eyes on the sky as they gathered at parks, wineries, rooftops, baseball games and a zoo to watch the rare celestial event.

On the roof of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, about 400 people cheered at 1:22 p.m. CT as the moon made its dance across the sun — just before a light gray cloud moved across it. The partial eclipse covered more than 90 percent of the sun, leaving only a sliver of yellow light around the moon's shadow.

The total solar eclipse was visible across a 70-mile (113-kilometer) path through Tennessee. The rest of the state was treated to a minimum 90 percent eclipse experience.

Public events were held at several venues in Nashville.

