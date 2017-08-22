Amid Retail and Industrial Successes, DeSoto Office Market Lags

VOL. 132 | NO. 166 | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

In the last few years, DeSoto County has become a magnet not only for retail development, but also for the industrial market.

Numerous new retail ventures have opened, and several other companies have opened industrial locations there, including FedEx Supply Services, XPO Logistics and Sephora.

But missing in all that development is the office market. Right now, officials said, virtually all office space in DeSoto County is typically what would be considered – at best – Class B space. That means it’s typically small space in one- or two-story buildings, home to insurance agents or medical offices. There are no office towers or office parks, and virtually nothing that most people would consider Class A space.

But depending on whom you ask, DeSoto County is either perfectly positioned to capture a portion of the office market, or they’ve already missed their opportunity.

Jim Flanagan, president of the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, takes the former position. He looks at the available land in the county, the population density and the upcoming Interstate 269 project and sees opportunity.

“We believe with I-269’s entry into the market, when it begins to have traffic on it towards the end of next year, we believe several key interchanges will be attractive for locations for more of a corporate office-type campus,” Flanagan said. “We would hope that that type of development would begin to occur, or begin to at least gain some traction.”

Ron Kastner, a senior vice president for CBRE in Memphis, suspects that DeSoto County may have already missed its chance, however.

“That window for DeSoto might be closing. They might’ve missed the boat,” Kastner said. “They should’ve started on this five years ago. We’re about to have a pretty tremendous wave of supply hit the market for Memphis, between the new buildings coming on line and (companies) vacating about 600,000 square feet of office space with ServiceMaster, Thomas & Betts.”

But that’s not to say it’s impossible for DeSoto County to become home to Class A office space, although most involved suspect any such development would take the form of an office campus, such as Schilling Farms in Collierville, versus an office tower.

Class A typically is defined as a building or park with structured parking, lots of greenspace, convenient ingress and egress and, generally, a more luxurious office environment. Class B is less luxurious and, Kastner said, is often former Class A space that hasn’t been kept modern.

Steve Guinn, vice president of Highwoods Properties Memphis, said the right location would be the starting point for any Class A development.

“Somebody’s going to have to be a pioneer in DeSoto, to a degree, to launch a multistory building down there,” Guinn said. “The DeSoto County economic development people and the government would have to really get behind it and go out and find a site that made sense for some type of office campus. Really make a strong push with incentives and those types of things.”

Flanagan acknowledged the area didn’t offer much in the way of local financial incentives, although the state government does offer some.

“We do have some incentives at the state level, particularly the Advantage jobs program that would benefit a company considering relocation,” Flanagan said. “But the benefit is only 10 years. As a company determines their long-term operating expenses, obviously they have to take into consideration what happens after 10 years.”

Instead, Flanagan pointed to more quality-of-life incentives that they would tout to a developer or potential tenant.

“The consolidation of public schools, the quality of public education, the retail amenities, the suburban environment, low crime rates, a stable tax base – all of those really combine to set the stage for office development,” he said. “As far as tax incentives go, we think just the quality of life and the setting next door to a metropolitan area lends itself to that type of development in the future.”

Flanagan also acknowledged another drawback to such a development in DeSoto County: the state income tax. Flanagan said that could affect potential relocations, particularly if it was a company from Tennessee, which has no state income tax.

“The company that might consider relocation out of Memphis has to seriously consider that particular financial (issue),” he said. “That’s been somewhat of an impediment to relocations.”

Still, Flanagan remains hopeful that an ambitious office park could work in DeSoto County, if they can find the right tenant and the right space.

“We have taken that initiative to be proactive in identifying sites that would be appropriate for that development. We would hope that a type of Schilling Farms development would be attractive to this area,” Flanagan said. “I think it’s very likely, simply because of the availability of land, the lower taxes, the state tax base, the availability of skilled workers, just the population growth we see of young professionals who are choosing DeSoto County.”