The Week Ahead: Aug. 21-27

Hello, Memphis! Are you ready for the (almost-)total eclipse that sweeps over the city Monday? Check out our master list of eclipse-viewing parties, plus more happenings you need to know about – like, say, a performance by Samurai Elvis – in The Week Ahead...

Let’s kick off our “eclipse edition” by talking timing: The eclipse reaches its maximum obscuration – 93.3% of the sun blocked by the moon – at 1:23 p.m. (If you want to get specific, it’s 1:22:54.4 p.m.) You may want to adjust your lunch plans accordingly.

These eclipse events are open to the public, and they’re free unless otherwise noted:

• Memphis Zoo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., included with general admission.

The zoo’s “solar eclipse watch day” will include four observation stations to watch any changes in animal behavior – penguin rock, lion habitat, elephant yard and the African Veldt hoofstock animal yard. NASA’s “megacast” of the eclipse will be livestreamed on two large screens in Teton Lodge. And 1,000 free pairs of solar eclipse glasses will be available.

• Big River Crossing, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The “Big Solar Crossing” on the pedestrian and bicycle crossing on the north side of the Harahan Bridge is a pretty simple event, with the attraction being an unobstructed view of the Mississippi River, Downtown skyline and the Arkansas floodplain.

• The Peabody, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The viewing event on the Peabody rooftop is a vantage point within the city’s skyline. For the donation you get eclipse viewing glasses. Box lunches, snacks and drinks are available for an additional cost.

• Shelby Farms Park, noon to 2:30 p.m.

The Solar Eclipse Viewing Party is on the great lawn and event stage in the Heart of the Park area. WMC meteorologist Ron Childers will be on hand to share information about the eclipse. The event will have a limited number of eclipse glasses, and the gift shop is already sold out.

• Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Eclipse at the Brooks is a bring-your-own-lawn-chair event in the plaza of the Overton Park institution. The museum itself will not be open, but it will provide chalk and paper for you to create your own eclipse art. Eclipse glasses are provided while supplies last, and lunch is on you at either the Mojo’s Cafe food truck, Waffle Cream food truck... or both.

• Memphis Botanic Garden, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., free with admission.

The Eclipse Party here offers an on-site astronomer and crafts for children. WMC meteorologist Brittney Bryant will also be on hand to broadcast live. There will be concessions here and eclipse glasses for sale as well.

• Pink Palace Museum, noon to 2 p.m.

For decades, the front lawn of the Pink Palace has been the go-to place for those watching celestial events at night. Total Eclipse of the Sun Day on the same lawn includes safe viewing telescopes, a scale model solar system walk, eclipse activity tables, and museum educators as well as astronomers from its planetarium. And American Paper Optics of Bartlett – the place doing a box-office business in certified eclipse glasses – will bring the “world’s largest fully functioning solar eclipse glasses” to the front lawn. The regular-size eclipse glasses are for sale in the museum shop.

• Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free but donations accepted.

The Solar Eclipse Lawn Party includes free eclipse glasses for the first 200 guests. Eclipse pinhole projectors will be available. Lunch for purchase at Park & Cherry, the Dixon’s food vendor with house-made moon pies.

Now, onward to the week’s non-eclipse-related happenings...

It’s been more than a year in the making, but Ballet Memphis is officially in its new Midtown home. The organization is hosting a “housewarming” party at its new location, 2144 Madison Ave., this Saturday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and a performance at 8 p.m. There will be a party and dancing afterward, with wine and beer for $2. Mama Gaia will also be on hand with food to purchase, and libations will provided by Old Dominick Distillery. RSVP here: https://balletmemphishousewarming.eventbrite.com

...And speaking of Mama Gaia, the restaurant inside the new Ballet Memphis headquarters will hold its grand opening Monday, Aug. 21. This is the second location for the fast-casual restaurant that offers organic, vegetarian menu options. Mama Gaia’s flagship location inside Crosstown Concourse opened five months ago.

Japan’s self-proclaimed “Samurai Elvis,” Daisuke Kiryu – Japan’s semi-finalist in the 2017 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest – will be performing a short set Tuesday at Hard Rock Cafe to help kick off the countdown to the reimagined Memphis Japan Festival next month. We’ll share more details on the festival as it gets closer. In the meantime, enjoy Kiryu’s set, which starts at 6 p.m, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Revolutions Bicycle Co-Op is holding a pair of classes this week to help you get your ride in gear.

At the Basic Bike Assessment Workshop Monday, you’ll learn more about your bike and how it works, and make sure it’s safe to ride.

And then on Wednesday, Revolutions kicks off the three-part Bicycle Tune-Up Class, where you’ll discuss and practice how to tune up all the major components on your bike to keep your favorite ride moving. (For those of you familiar with Revolutions classes, this is more in-depth than Fix-A-Flat, but less intense than the Overhaul.) You can either bring your own bike or buy a used Revolutions bike in advance to work on.

Both Monday’s and Wednesday’s sessions run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Revolutions, 1000 S. Cooper St. Get details and tickets for the bike assessment workshop here and the tune-up class here.

The Agricenter is hosting the Germantown International Festival this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 35 countries are expected to participate this year, with each having a booth to showcase arts, crafts, food and more. There also will be a stage set up for music, dance and cultural programs from some of the countries. Admission is free, though cash may be needed to buy items from some vendors.

The Memphis Redbirds will celebrate Monday’s solar eclipse with an 11:52 a.m. game time at AutoZone Park vs. the New Orleans Baby Cakes. The teams wrap up their series Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. game. For more information on promotions, or for tickets, call 901-721-6000.

The Orpheum Theatre Summer Movie Series wraps up Friday with a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Stop by early to buy a $5 prop bag for audience participation (limited number available), enjoy a drink special and photo booth, and enter an on-stage costume contest.

Live at the Garden returns to Memphis Botanic Garden Saturday night with a performance by Seal. He has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and is known for his international hits. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8.

The Grizzlies’ Regional Caravan rolls into Jackson, Tennessee, on Saturday and will feature guard Andrew Harrison. It runs from 2 to 3 p.m. at West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oil Well Road.

The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County’s 2017 Paw Prints Party is sure to be a paw-ty worth barking about – gee that was bad, sorry! Here’s the good news: There will be plenty to eat and drink, live music and, of course, some furry friends. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. at Opera Memphis, 6745 Wolf River Parkway.

