VOL. 132 | NO. 165 | Monday, August 21, 2017

LA Fitness to Begin Work on East Memphis Gym

L.A. Fitness has filed a $3.5 million building permit application to begin interior buildout work at its East Memphis gym, located at 4572 Poplar Ave. in Poplar Commons.

Seritage Growth Partners was listed as the owner on the permit application, while James F. Turner Engineers and Studio 222 Architects were listed as the engineer and architect, respectively.

Seritage’s $25 million Poplar Commons center, which is going up on the former Sears site across from Oak Court Mall, will be anchored by the city’s first Nordstrom Rack.

Following Sears’ closure in April 2016, Seritage razed the store and auto center on a nearby outparcel and began construction on the five new buildings that compose the new center.

In June, cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty sought a $450,000 permit to work on the interior of its future location inside the same shopping center.

The company’s latest earnings report, released in May, estimates the center will reach “substantial completion” in the third quarter.

– Patrick Lantrip

Bring It Food Hub Announces Launch of Fall Service

Bring It Food Hub, a nonprofit distributor of local fruits and vegetables, has announced the launch of its fall 2017 produce subscription service.

Fall produce subscriptions begin Sept. 5 and will feature late summer crops and the first of fall produce items, including beets, winter squashes, turnips, greens and apples alongside leafy greens, late-season tomatoes and peas, and the year's last okra harvests.

Subscribers get a weekly assortment of seasonal produce from the best growers located within 150 miles of Memphis. Subscriptions will be delivered directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital each week, along with add-ons from local artisans. Subscriptions come in two sizes: the “Classic” subscription for $20 a week, which is ideal for two people, and the “Deluxe” subscription, which is $35 a week and is ideal for four people.

Add-ons include fresh breads; weekly and bi-weekly distributions of eggs; an exclusive butcher’s box featuring sustainably raised local meats from Marmilu Farms in Jackson, Tennessee; regionally sourced artisan cheeses; and fresh coffee shares from Dr. Bean’s Coffee Roasters in Memphis.

Fall subscribers can also make their Thanksgiving turkey purchase with their weekly subscription. This year’s sustainably raised Bourbon Red Heritage Turkeys come from Loch Holland Farm in Saulsbury, Tennessee. Visit bringitfoodhub.com to sign up.

– Andy Meek

Tennessee Unemployment Rate Drops in July

Tennessee’s unemployment rate fell to a paltry 3.4 percent in July, down from 3.6 percent the previous month, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The national unemployment rate stood at 4.3 percent in July, down slightly from 4.4 percent in June and down from 4.9 percent a year ago.

Between June and July, nonfarm employment increased by 4,700 jobs in Tennessee, the department reported.

Burns Phillips, commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said the results show that the job-growth priorities of Gov. Bill Haslam and other state departments are working.

“However, it doesn’t matter how low the unemployment rate is if you are out of work,” Phillips said in a statement. “That’s why we are not letting up on the push to create new jobs across the state and help improve the quality of life for Tennessee families.”

– Daily News staff

Tenet Board Members Resign, Cite ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

Two members of Tenet Healthcare Corp.’s board of directors, who work for Tenet shareholder Glenview Capital Management, resigned their seats on the board Thursday, Aug. 17, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In a joint letter to the board, Randy Simpson and Matt Ripperger notified the company they were resigning from the board “due to irreconcilable differences regarding significant matters impacting Tenet and its stakeholders.”

Simpson served on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and on the Quality, Compliance & Ethics Committee of the board prior to resigning, and Ripperger served on the board’s Human Resources Committee, according to an 8-K filing with the SEC.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare operates Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett in the Memphis area.

The joint resignation letter reads, in part, “Both we as individuals, and Glenview as an owner, have determined that the most effective way forward to promote strong patient satisfaction and long-term value creation for Tenet is to step off this Board, which also triggers the expiration of Glenview's restrictive "standstill" agreement in 15 days, after which Glenview may evaluate other avenues to be a constructive owner of Tenet.

“Glenview remains fully committed to its ownership stake in Tenet and its desire to drive improved performance, culture and value.

“On a personal note, we both hope that you as individuals have come to respect and appreciate our methodical approach and our genuine desire to work constructively and cooperatively to find mutually agreeable solutions and strategies to enhance Tenet. While our resignation does confirm that this path has been fully exhausted as co-Directors, we all share a continued responsibility to move Tenet forward with urgency and veracity.”

There was no immediate word from the company on who might fill the vacated board seats.

– Daily News staff