Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 165 | Monday, August 21, 2017

Ole Miss Program Will Aim to Cut Drug and Alcohol Abuse

The Associated Press

Updated 3:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A new program planned at the University of Mississippi will try to reduce the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

A university news release says the William Magee Center for Wellness Education is set to open in 2018. It is named for a young Ole Miss alumnus who died of an overdose in 2013 while trying to overcome drug addiction.

Donors have given more than $500,000, and another $850,000 is pledged.

Among the donors are Magee's parents, David and Kent Magee. David is publisher of the Oxford Eagle, and has written about how his son, who was a track athlete and honors student, struggled with addiction.

The center will offer educational programs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 95 460 14,043
MORTGAGES 101 520 16,304
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 198 1,098 29,161
BANKRUPTCIES 48 285 9,323
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 123 4,603
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 45 277 10,236
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 96 3,352

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.