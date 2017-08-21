Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 165 | Monday, August 21, 2017

Not So Funny: Tennessee County's Water Doesn't Taste Right

The Associated Press

Updated 3:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Officials in one central Tennessee county working to treat an algae bloom affecting the area's water supply say it will take at least two weeks before the taste returns to normal.

The Daily News Journal reports the Consolidated Utilities District in Rutherford County began getting calls about the taste of the water about a week ago. General Manager William Dunnill said the problem is an algae bloom in the Stones River and Percy Priest Lake, where water throughout Rutherford County originates.

Dunnill said the water is not unsafe, but it doesn't taste very good. He said officials are combating the algae bloom with activated charcoal. But he said it would take about two weeks for the unsavory water to work its way out of the system.

___

Information from: The Daily News Journal, www.dnj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

