Not So Funny: Tennessee County's Water Doesn't Taste Right

VOL. 132 | NO. 165 | Monday, August 21, 2017

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Officials in one central Tennessee county working to treat an algae bloom affecting the area's water supply say it will take at least two weeks before the taste returns to normal.

The Daily News Journal reports the Consolidated Utilities District in Rutherford County began getting calls about the taste of the water about a week ago. General Manager William Dunnill said the problem is an algae bloom in the Stones River and Percy Priest Lake, where water throughout Rutherford County originates.

Dunnill said the water is not unsafe, but it doesn't taste very good. He said officials are combating the algae bloom with activated charcoal. But he said it would take about two weeks for the unsavory water to work its way out of the system.

