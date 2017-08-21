Early Childhood Literacy Efforts Push ‘Knowledge-Based Competency’

VOL. 132 | NO. 165 | Monday, August 21, 2017

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen and other educators say early childhood educators across the state don’t spend enough time with children on reading, vocabulary building, word comprehension and other basic literacy skills.

Instead, early childhood education is too focused on repetition of skills, like learning the alphabet, which children pick up and retain without the need for that repetition. McQueen make the remarks to around 100 people gathered Thursday, Aug. 17, for a panel discussion by PeopleFirst Partnership and a new education reform group called Tennesseans for Quality Early Education.

McQueen told the gathering at the University of Memphis that her department observed more than 100 early childhood education classrooms earlier this year.

“And what we saw was that we have these early grade classrooms – (grades) K, 1, 2 and 3 – that were spending less than 20 percent of the time actually engaged in reading,” she said. “That’s the opposite of where we need to be. We need to have a majority of their time engaged in reading. And the teacher is working on those foundational skills. … Those are the things that are more complicated. They need more of that earlier and we are not getting to it.”

McQueen said the state is moving toward literacy instruction in state day care centers or centers that get state funding. A total of 200 child care centers in Tennessee are training teachers in a pilot program in “how to promote early literacy through the child care experience,” she said.

The need for more “knowledge-based competency” like reading and vocabulary skills is something local schools leaders also pointed to as a goal.

“Only one-third of what they do is associated with knowledge-based competency,” said Sharon Griffin, chief of schools for local students in grades K-2 in the Shelby County Schools system.

McQueen also said the state is exploring changing the application process for pre-kindergarten programs supported by the state to “target voluntary pre-K to the students who need it most.”

Tennessee First Lady Crissy Haslam told the Memphis group that the effort to beef up early education up to the third grade, and the push into child care, needs support from citizens working with educators on things like reading aloud to children and tutoring and mentoring.

“Early education is like a big puzzle,” she said.