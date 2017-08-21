Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 165 | Monday, August 21, 2017

Arkansas Gets First Medical Pot Dispensary Application

The Associated Press

Updated 3:59PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says it's received its first application for a medical marijuana dispensary license.

Department spokesman Scott Hardin told The Associated Press Friday that the application was submitted this week.

Hardin has said officials anticipate more applications will start arriving closer to the Sept. 18 submission deadline.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, as of Friday morning there were 670 completed and approved applications from people seeking to use medical marijuana. ID cards will be issued about 30 days before medical marijuana is available for legal purchase in the state.

The qualifying conditions for those who want to obtain a user ID card include cancer and severe nausea.

