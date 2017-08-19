VOL. 10 | NO. 34 | Saturday, August 19, 2017

Church Health will hold its 11th annual Rock for Love summer music event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, in collaboration with the grand opening of Crosstown Concourse. All events are free with a $10 suggested donation that benefits Church Health. Visit churchhealth.org/events for full details and lineups.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School will present “Magic Carpet: On Your Toes with the Sugar Plum Fairy and Roudnev Ballet,” part of the Magic Carpet series for children ages 2-8, Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at 60 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets are $5 for children and free for adults. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

The Crosstown Concourse Grand Opening Celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1350 Concourse Ave. Events include live music, dance performances, art exhibitions, a Concourse documentary screening, tenant open houses, and more. Visit crosstownconcourse.com/events for a full schedule.

The National Civil Rights Museum’s 2017 Drop the Mic Poetry Slam will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Ave. Qualifying poets and spoken word artists in three age categories will compete for cash prizes in the slam, which is a sanctioned event of the MLK50 yearlong commemoration and centers on the theme “Where Do We Go From Here?” Free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic to RSVP.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium will host the eighth annual Stumblin’ Elvis Pub Crawl 2017 Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to midnight at its Memphis location, 130 Peabody Place. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Elvis or Priscilla Presley attire for a costume contest. An adult-sized tricycle race will begin at 5:30 p.m., with winners receiving T-shirts and beer. Visit beerknurd.com for details.

The 15th annual Memphis Tri-State Blues Festival is Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven. The festival features entertainment by Entertainment by Bobby Rush, Pokey Bear, Sir Charles Jones, Willie Clayton, Shirley Murdock, Nellie Tiger Travis, J-Wonn and Terry Wright. Tickets start at $35 at ticketmaster.com.

SRVS will host the 19th annual Sparkling Nights Auction, Wine and Food Tasting Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. The fundraiser will feature a legacy tribute to SRVS co-founder Dorothy Wilson, plus vintage wines, appetizers from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and more. Tickets are $100 in advance or $110 at the door. Visit srvs.org.

Eric Roberson will perform in concert Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. at The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Roberson, a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer, released his new EP, “Wind,” in July. Tickets start at $45. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association will meet Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. on Pembroke Square’s rooftop deck, 125 S. Main St. Riverfront Development Corp. president Benny Lendermon and vice president Dorchelle Spence will present the “State of our Riverfront.” Cost is free for DNA members and $10 for visitors. Visit memphisdna.org for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Edward Jones financial adviser John Keller will present “Financial Market Update 2017.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.