Editorial: Make the System Take Down Monuments

VOL. 10 | NO. 34 | Saturday, August 19, 2017

Instead of changing the names of its Confederate-themed parks, Memphis should have been going directly after its Confederate monuments in 2013, before the Tennessee Legislature enacted procedures that seem designed to draw out the process for as long as possible.

That’s hindsight.

There are other ways of doing this.

The best way would be for the Tennessee Legislature to repeal the law that leaves these monuments as rallying points for neo-Nazis, white supremacist groups and everyone else who mistakenly believes such tributes are the equivalent of indelible and undeniable history.

We find the clamor to do something about these monuments where it was in June 2015 following the Emanuel AME Church massacre by a person who used the Confederate flag and Lost Cause mythology as his murderous racist credo.

But the Legislature doesn’t go back to work until January. Lawmakers who don’t want to see these monuments touched, much less removed, are depending on outrage in the wake of the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence to be long gone by then.

The Tennessee Historical Commission has no reason nor inclination to grant the city’s appeal without massive political pressure from the people who appoint the body. A move to the Tennessee Supreme Court will take even more time.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has said he still does not believe that Nathan Bedford Forrest should be honored with a bust in the state Capitol. And he has again strongly encouraged the historical commission and the Capitol Commission to act.

We can’t continue to encourage or cover up that which has always hidden behind something, whether it’s a sheet or a fake history with a racist purpose.

Frankly, if Haslam had vetoed the bill that bars the removal of the monuments and been more vocal about this, we would be in a better place.

This has to be done the right way. If it isn’t, we abandon a process that has an obligation to be on the right side of this and other issues.

It is time to apply real, legitimate political pressure.

This movement isn’t swiping the symbols of the Confederacy. It is using those symbols with the permission of so-called heritage groups and amateur historians with family trees to protect. Silence is consent.

Confederate apologists are big on the force of standing in the same position from one generation to another. Yet, here we are again, just as in the 1960s, with violent racists adopting the symbols of the Confederacy and rallying around its latter-day monuments erected during the 20th-century resurgence of white supremacy.

How many times do you let these folks pass through your lines before you begin to see what everyone else has known for a long time? You are them.