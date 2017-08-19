Crosstown Concourse Opens in 'Resurrection'

VOL. 10 | NO. 34 | Saturday, August 19, 2017

With the First Baptist Church – Broad choir singing “Amazing Grace,” the $200-million mixed-use Crosstown Concourse development opened Saturday, Aug. 19, 90 years to the month that the building opened as a Sears-Roebuck store and distribution center.

“I’m just going to stand here for a while if you don’t mind,” began Crosstown Arts co founder Todd Richardson as he spoke at a podium in the central atrium taking in thousands of people, some peering down from the upper levels of the atrium.

They were animating the space just as he had talked about many times over an eight-year period and as renderings of the concourse had shown. Outside in the plaza on the southern side of the building, food trucks were lined up and doing a brisk business, sound techs were adjusting levels for the entertainment stages and the water arc in a fountain was being tweaked.

Between the two spaces – indoor and outdoor – two ballet dancers traded jookin’ dance moves on the concrete surface.

As Richardson and other dignitaries spoke, some listened. But for others the formal dedication was background noise as they explored the space that has been closed to the public for more than 20 years. Sears closed the distribution center in the early 1990s, about a decade after it closed the retail store.

Just around a corner from the atrium, a set of four screen doors salvaged from the original store stood attached to each other like part of an improvised revolving door, by a wall of old signs from the store and warehouse as well as black and white photographs of those who worked in the 1.5 million square feet.

The building has several dozen tenants now from retail to office space to residential and health services.

Richardson said the goal is for those tenants to interact instead of simply going their separate ways inside the same building.

“Without you, this is an empty space that might look cool,” Richardson said to those tenants and those who simply came to see the reconfigured building.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Crosstown Concourse “translates the optimism and excitement for the future of this city.”

“Memphis is revitalizing itself in unique ways,” he added as he touted the 700 new jobs in the center and $11 billion in development underway in Shelby County currently, most of it in Memphis.

Eight years ago Richardson and video artist Chris Miner began exploring an adaptive reuse of the building and rented a $700-a-month space across the street as their headquarters called Crosstown Arts.

The sight from their front window was Living Water Community Church.

Church pastor Francis Stebikindu sought them out early to ask what they had in mind. He and his congregation had seen past groups explore a comeback for the once thriving area.

“Just like Moses, I was suspicious,” he began.

“This is a day I never thought would get here,” Stebikindu said. “Everything was gone.”

He referred to the redevelopment of the building as a “resurrection.”

“You are telling the city that Memphis is not going to die,” he added.