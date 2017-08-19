August 18-24, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 34 | Saturday, August 19, 2017

1968: James Brown at the Mid-South Coliseum. Brown is touring the nation against a backdrop of two political assassinations – Martin Luther King Jr. in April and Robert Kennedy in June – racial and generational turmoil, and a heightened police response to gatherings like concerts where authorities believe the chance of violence is greater as a result.

By the time he arrives backstage in Memphis, Brown’s April 4 concert in Boston, televised live there the night of King’s assassination, has become a legendary chapter in the entertainer’s career. Brown isn’t resting on that, recording the breakthrough “Say It Loud, I’m Black and Proud” the same month the tour reached Memphis. By a year later, the anthem is gone from his set, with Brown later saying it had become obsolete in times that were changing fast.

1950: On the front page of The Daily News. The World War II bomber Memphis Belle is dedicated as a memorial in front of the National Guard Armory on the southwest corner of Central and Hollywood. The plane’s restoration and placement is a project of American Legion Post #1. Mayor Watkins Overton does the honors for city government.

1927: Opening of Sears Crosstown is moved up to Aug. 27 to put the construction period for the $5 million department store, warehouses and offices of Sears-Roebuck at North Parkway and North Watkins at 180 days – a record for building construction in modern Memphis. Work began March 1 when Mayor Rowlett Paine turned the first spade of dirt. Paine will turn the keys to open the store at its opening at 9 a.m. “By extra shifts, working hundreds of Memphis craftsmen and by doing everything possible to rush materials to the job, this record was made possible,” The Daily News reports.