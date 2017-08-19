Two Portfolios Near Airport Sell for Combined $26M

VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Nearly 2 million square feet of industrial space near Memphis International Airport has switched hands for a combined $25.9 million in a pair of recently closed deals.

The larger of the two was a 70-acre, 13-property portfolio in the Airport Distribution Center and Delp Distribution Center that sold for $18.1 million.

Shane Soefker and Jacob Biddle, the principals of Avison Young’s Memphis office, represented the seller, CW Capital, which sold the 1.42 million-square-foot portfolio to New York-based Triangle Captial Group.

“Our Class B space has been on fire lately,” Soefker said.

Biddle said the seller was a special servicer, a type of company that specializes in taking over loan servicing when a loan goes into default or is about to go into default.

“We do a lot of work for special servicers,” he said. “Which basically means we’re taking distressed properties and working through a business plan with them. A lot of these properties have deferred maintenance, roof issues, and other things.”

Biddle added that these types of properties present good opportunities for buyers to come in, purchase the property at a good value, clean it up, and get it re-leased.

“We’re seeing significant rental growth in Memphis and that’s a sign of a healthy market,” Biddle said.

The second portfolio sold in the airport area was an eight-building flex industrial site located in Airport Business Park that sold for $7.8 million.

In this deal, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. purchased the 235,000-square-foot, 3.2-acre portfolio from Dallas-based Gearing Captial Partners.

Soefker and Biddle represented the seller in this deal as well.

“It’s right across the street from the FedEx Super Hub, so it’s kind of uniquely positioned in the Airport Submarket,” Soefker said.

One of the primary reasons for ncreased activity in the Airport Submarket is spillover from the larger, more active Southeast and North Mississippi submarkets, according to Biddle.

“We’re bullish on the Airport Submarket,” Biddle said. “We think it’s an underappreciated submarket and that’s starting to change.”