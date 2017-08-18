Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Tennessee Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Ex-Vols

The Associated Press

Updated 2:12PM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the state's bid to appeal a ruling that permits attorneys for former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams to seek social media communications from witnesses for their upcoming rape trials.

This ruling enables lawyers to pursue those communications by issuing subpoenas to witnesses, including the woman who says Johnson and Williams raped her on November 2014.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in April that "the state lacks standing to challenge the subpoenas" issued to witnesses. Prosecutors appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.

Trial dates for Johnson and Williams have been moved multiple times while this issue was debated. Johnson and Williams were indicted on aggravated rape charges in February 2015.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the Supreme Court's ruling.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

