Officials Place Lake District on Hold after “Surprise” Foreclosure Notice

VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Despite unveiling new look and layout for the proposed Lake District development to the city of Lakeland’s Industrial Development Board at a special meeting late Thursday evening, developer Yehuda Netanel’s plans were put on ice by city officials until the matter of a “surprise” foreclosure notice could be sorted out.

The issue stems from a 2007 $24 million construction loan agreement Netanel’s company Gilad Development Co., doing business as Lakeland Station Holding LLC, entered into with Massachusetts-based Tremont Realty Capital, which was operating under the name Tremont New Funding I LLC, to construct the development’s original 35-acres.

In July 2016, Netanel announced that he had a contract to purchase the surrounding 130 acres that used to house the Lakeland International Raceway from Belz Investment Co. and turn both tracts of land into a 165-acre walkable community dubbed the Lake District that would include two hotels, 550 residential units, a 500-seat performing arts space, two parking garages, over 100,000 square feet of office space, luxury retail and restaurants, and an outdoor farmers market all located around a manmade lake.

On Thursday, a public foreclosure notice listing the property was published in the Daily News, and while it only pertains to the original 35 acres of the development, Lakeland officials, including Mayor Wyatt Bunker, were nonetheless concerned.

“That gives me great concern about his ability to move forward with this project,” Bunker said. “When it’s on and it’s off and it’s off again, it takes (the citizens of Lakeland) on an emotional roller coaster. I don’t think it’s fair to them, I don’t think it’s fair to the city and I don’t think it’s good for our city to make any move at this point affirming this.”

Bunker said that next move should be the developer’s and not the city’s, in order to prove to the people of Lakeland that this is a serious development and not a series of pretty renderings.

“It’s frustrating, it looks bad for our city, it’s embarrassing and I think we would look foolish if we approved anything,” Bunker said.

However, Netanel argued that the foreclosure notice was just as much surprise to him as it was city officials.

“We were just about done,” he said. “Everything was done and negotiated, but our old lender was acquired by a big financial institution who didn’t really care much and they needed to liquidate the fund.”

He added that he was only notified of the foreclosure hours before it became public.

“The lender knew I was in town, they took me to lunch at Interim, broke the news to me, and a few hours later… we’re here.”

Now, he said, his company is taking the necessary steps to acquire the land one way or another.

“The Lake District project will continue and become what you see here,” Natanel said.

Since the property in question is scheduled to be sold on the steps of Shelby County Courthouse at noon on Sept. 8, the IDB proposed a resolution to hold Netanel’s latest request to move forward until after the auction.

Netanel said that postponing the city’s “vote of confidence” would stall or possibly ruin several tentative agreements he has with perspective tenants, including a major 10 or 12 screen “non-Malco” movie theatre.

“A tenant may say, ‘you know, with your situation here, we better move to another project,” Natanel said. “These are the unintended consequences of not moving forward.”

Ultimately though, the board unanimously agreed to postpone the project until its Sept. 28 meeting.

After the meeting, Natanel said that, while this is a serious hiccup, he still feels confident the project will still come to fruition.

“Come Sept. 8 we will end up owning the land one way or another,” he said.