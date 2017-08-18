NCRM Names Trio Of Freedom Award Honorees

VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

The daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., the co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center and a groundbreaking South African jazz trumpeter and composer are the recipients of the National Civil Rights Museum’s annual Freedom Awards.

NCRM president Terri Lee Freeman announced the recipients Thursday, Aug. 17, in advance of the Oct. 19 awards ceremony and student forum.

The honorees are:

• Rev. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center in Atlanta, a resource center and nonprofit dedicated to nonviolent social change. The center was founded in 1968 by her mother – Dr. Martin Luther King’s widow, Coretta Scott King – in the aftermath of her husband’s assassination in Memphis that year.

• Morris Dees, a civil rights attorney who co-founded the Southern Poverty Law Center in 1971 with attorney Joseph J. Levin Jr. and civil rights activist Julian Bond. The Montgomery, Alabama-based not-for-profit agency was created to fight discrimination, intolerance and hate through education and litigation.

• Hugh Masekela, a South African composer, bandleader and trumpeter who was an outspoken and influential critic of apartheid policies. Apartheid and political unrest caused Masekela to leave South Africa in 1960 and spend some 30 years away.

Freeman said the Freedom Awards also will include a tribute to the Memphis sanitation workers who went on strike in 1968.

The theme of the event is “Where Do We Go From Here?” – a reference to the almost half a century since the historic strike as well as current events, Freeman said.

“My expectation is that our honorees will speak about their experience but really fast forward to where we are now and how we move forward,” she said.

The announcement of the recipients comes against the backdrop of national reaction to white nationalist demonstrations and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and local efforts to remove Confederate monuments in Memphis parks.

“I don’t think we could have actually chosen better honorees for this moment in time and I am certain they will address the issues that we are seeing now in a way that will not only prick us, if you will, but in a way that will encourage us to continue to move forward,” Freeman said. “These folks have been in this fight for a while. … I think the Freedom Awards this year with these honorees could not be more important to our community at large.”

Because of upcoming renovations to the Memphis Cook Convention Center, the awards ceremony moves this year to The Orpheum Theatre Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m., with a red carpet reception and pre-awards gala at the neighboring Halloran Centre starting at 5 p.m.

That morning at 10 a.m., the three award recipients will speak at the annual student forum at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Ticket information is to be announced closer to the event.