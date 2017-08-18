Memphis Rotary Moves Meetings To Clayborn Temple

VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

The Memphis Rotary Club is moving its weekly luncheon meetings to Clayborn Temple starting next month after several years at the University Club.

The service organization, chartered in 1914, announced its decision Wednesday, Aug. 16, after a debate and vote by the club’s board.

“Our move is meant to help bring attention to the historical importance that Clayborn Temple played in the civil rights movement as our city approaches the 50th anniversary of the sanitation workers strike in April,” club president Arthur Oliver said in a written statement.

The church was a strategic center for coordination of the 1968 strike and a staging area for the start of daily marches during the strike to City Hall by sanitation workers.

Located south of FedExForum, Clayborn Temple had been vacant for almost 25 years when Neighborhood Preservation Inc. bought it in late 2015, with Frank Smith and Rob Thompson working to fully renovate the building and find permanent uses for it beyond Sunday services of The Downtown Church.

Smith and Thompson set a goal of having the church fully restored in time for the 50th anniversary of the strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The city is currently in the design phase of ‘I Am a Man’ Plaza, a public plaza on a lot across Pontotoc Avenue from Clayborn Temple that will mark the historic strike.

The Memphis Rotary Club has held periodic luncheons in the church sanctuary since a partial restoration and stabilization made the building safe enough to start hosting events last October. It holds 500 people. The club routinely draws 100 to 130 people at its weekly luncheons, which feature speakers about various civic issues and causes.

“This move is bigger than ourselves,” Oliver said in the statement Wednesday. “When we joined Rotary, we knew that we were making a commitment to networking and community service. But little did we know that we would have the opportunity to be a part of something majestic: to help make an impact on our city and the nation in this manner. The 50th anniversary is a hallmark time. We will never be at this point again.”