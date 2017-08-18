Memphis O-Line Works Without Glory So Teammates Can Shine

VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

All those points, all those plays. Riley Ferguson’s record-setting passing. Anthony Miller’s record-setting receiving.

When the University of Memphis 2016 season was done, the offense had produced at a level that put it among the best in the country.

The 38.8 points per game ranked 15th nationally. The 304.4 yards per game was good for 14th. And the Tigers’ 463.7 yards per game was 28th.

Memphis finished 8-5 and not, say, 5-8, mainly because of its high-powered offense.

But how often did you think about the big fellas up front doing the blocking? Not that they were perfect and don’t believe there is room for improvement – they’ll be the first to tell you their play has to get better – but it was good enough for Ferguson and Miller and the rest of the so-called skill players to have a lot of fun.

Which brings up a question before going any further: Isn’t it insulting to be set apart from the headliners, to not be considered a “skill” player? As though to play your position requires no technique, only body mass?

“I like to pretend I’m a skill player sometimes,” said junior center Drew Kyser. “But then again, I’m fat. So there’s difference in us. It is what it is.”

Just Wired Differently

For the record, Kyser stands 6-5 and carries 300 pounds on his sturdy frame. So “fat” is a relative word.

Kyser and senior guard Gabe Kuhn – 6-4 and 295 – are the leaders of an offensive line that returns four starters (Dustin Woodard and Trevon Tate are the others) and has some intriguing newcomers.

But at their core, O-Linemen are pretty much the same.

Kuhn says he’ll “get crazy” for a pancake block, but crazy is also a relative term. He’s not showing out the way a receiver or a running back will when making a big play or finding the end zone.

“To the untrained eye, you can’t see it,” Kuhn said. “I’m bobbing a little bit. Jumping up and down.”

And again, that’s relative. Jumping two or three inches off the ground, yeah, you could miss that.

Here’s Miller on the difference between the Big Uglies and wide receivers: “Our swag is different. The offensive linemen, they just put on their socks, their cleats and knee brace. It maybe takes a little more time for us to get dressed. We gotta make sure our socks are perfect, tape right, have the right gloves on, right cleats. Your swagger’s gotta be just right. I don’t think the offensive linemen worry about that.”

Consider all-purpose threat Tony Pollard talking about the experience of returning a kick for a touchdown: “When I know it’s going to the house, I like to look on the big screen and try to race myself.”

Offensive linemen don’t score touchdowns and they don’t race (only our dignified restraint prevents mentioning their pace might quicken when headed for a buffet).

Simply put: Their job is make sure the big plays can happen; and that means not undoing them by getting caught holding.

“You don’t want to be that person that gets a play called back,” Kuhn said. “Getting off the field in one play, a 90-yard run, that’s a good thing. A really good thing, because we run a really fast-tempo offense and it will wear you down after a while.”

Be a Pro

No one much thinks about the pace, about these giants working in the trenches and having to play at a speed that suits a 5-11, 190-pounder like Miller a lot more than it does them.

The first year in head coach Mike Norvell’s offense was a transition. Kuhn says in year two the O-Line expects more from itself and the veterans are cutting the young guys no slack.

“Keeping a standard we have set,” said Kuhn, who is on the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy watch lists. “This year, we want to try to sustain more drives, get more first downs.”

Said Kyser: “Our motto is ‘be a pro.’ Not only do you need to play like a pro, but off the field.”

Miller’s 95 catches for 1,434 yards last season was a Memphis record. Same for Ferguson’s 32 touchdown passes.

Knowing the O-Line never gets a chance to strut, Miller says he tries to find them after he scores – shouldn’t be too difficult – to share the love.

“At least you can give them that,” he said.

Ferguson, like any good quarterback, approaches the big fellas with motivation and self-preservation in mind.

“I love them. I hang out with them. They’re great people,” said Ferguson. “I always tell them, ‘Y’all keep me off my back, I’ll take y’all to dinner.’ I don’t have much money now, but I’ll figure it out.”

It seems only right.

The O-Line is actually a football team’s first line of defense. Keep the starting quarterback healthy. That’s essential. Allow him and all those skill guys to do what they do.

And make sure you don’t sabotage their work by filling the air with officials’ flags.

Do all that – over and over – and you’ve done your job. You’re a touchdown enabler.

“I like to put people ahead of me,” said Kyser, who is from Opelika, Alabama. “I guess that’s something I learned in the Bible and from my parents. Like if I take my girlfriend fishing or other people fishing or hunting, I’d rather them catch something or kill something because I’ve done all that.

“I get more joy seeing other people have joy.”

So go ahead, all you Tiger skill players: Share the ball, score the points and show out to your skinny little hearts’ content.

Because Drew Kyser, Gabe Kuhn and all the rest were born to block.

In the shadows.