Lazarov Strategizes to Strengthen Memphis Businesses

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

There’s a lot Jami Lazarov can’t tell you about her work. The young attorney – three years into her position as a senior associate attorney at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs LLP – practices the kind of law carried out in high-pressure offices and boardrooms, not high-drama courtrooms. And the specifics stay between Lazarov and her many influential Memphis clients.

She’s one of the team of attorneys at Wyatt who specialize in mergers and acquisitions. She shepherds the legal process involved when one company acquires another, when two companies merge, or when “entrepreneurs come in to ask, ‘What’s the best entity to form? How do I create my business?’ We strategize – we help them to create solutions.”

But her specialty is not the only distinguishing feature of Lazarov’s evolving career; there’s also the simple fact that she’s a woman.

The structure of mergers & acquisitions (M&A, in lawyer lingo) practice has proved particularly gender-restrictive relative to other legal fields. It’s a specialty that requires long hours and highly individualized workloads.

“I’ve had good mentors, people who are available for questions and to help.”

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs has a 200-year history, and, Lazarov has found, “so much wisdom to share.”

“But at the end of the day,” she says, “it’s very siloed work.”

The result of Lazarov’s work, along with her team, are the kinds of deals we see reflected in new storefronts, new business entities, new collaborations – in the moment when an innovator’s work is translated into a business model.

“I can’t get into who the clients are – for confidentiality reasons,” Lazarov says, “but I can drive down Poplar and say, ‘Oh, I helped this tenant move into their space,’ or, ‘I helped draft the paperwork to get the capital for that project.’”

What motivated Lazarov to practice this demanding, high-impact, low-publicity area of law? The Houston, Texas, native and daughter of an insurance company CFO believes in the positive impact business can have on a community.

While in college at the University of Texas at Austin, where she majored in government and sociology with a minor in business, Lazarov saw her own strengths growing in the direction of legal practice. Today, she combines her business acumen, legal savvy and commitment to the community to foster the business growth helping to propel Memphis forward.

American Lawyer observes that while women make up 36 percent of 16,500 lawyers surveyed, women comprise only 30 percent of the lawyers practicing M&A law. The gap has narrowed somewhat over the past few years, but Lazarov – a young woman starting a family – remains an outlier in her field.

“I see a lot of opportunities,” Lazarov says. “In the Memphis legal market, there are not many women transactional attorneys, period – and especially not a lot of women in mergers and acquisitions.”

She does see gradual shifts in the gender balance, but says the change is slow – generationally slow.

And she sees a lot of opportunities for increased growth and collaboration across all sectors of the Memphis business map. From large companies to medium-sized private companies to entrepreneurs, Lazarov points to projects all over town that are “starting to blossom” as they acquire other businesses and launch new developments in areas like Broad Avenue or Downtown.

Lazarov puts her energy behind local growth into action in her personal commitments, too. She was on the inaugural board of Temple Israel’s ConnecTI program, an engagement group for members of the Jewish community in their 20s and 30s. And she helped facilitate that group’s recent opening of a meeting space in Crosstown Concourse.

She sees her work as a contribution to the Memphis community.

“When companies buy other companies, they’re helping to create jobs. When companies merge, they’re growing, getting bigger, and that’s a big driver in this city. We need more of that.”

Jami Lazarov is a graduate of New Memphis’ Embark program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.