Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Lawsuit: Sterilization for Sentencing Breaks Violated Rights

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

Updated 2:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal lawsuit claims a Tennessee sheriff and judge violated inmates' constitutional rights by reducing their jail time if they underwent birth control procedures.

Mike Donovan, whose group Nexus Services Inc. is funding the lawsuit, said during a news conference Thursday that White County, Sheriff Oddie Shoupe, Deputy Donna Daniels and Judge Sam Benningfield pushed a policy that amounts to eugenics.

The lawsuit says Christel Ward and other misdemeanor-level White County Jail inmates were offered 30-day sentence reductions for free sterilization procedures. Men were offered vasectomies and women were offered the birth control implant Nexplanon, which lasts three to five years.

Benningfield rescinded the program last month.

The lawsuit says officials denied Ward the promised jail-time reduction after her implant.

Shoupe's office didn't immediately return a phone message for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 365 13,948
MORTGAGES 71 419 16,203
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 169 900 28,963
BANKRUPTCIES 59 237 9,275
BUSINESS LICENSES 32 97 4,577
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 43 232 10,191
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 78 3,334

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.