VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Church Health will hold its 11th annual Rock for Love summer music event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, in collaboration with the grand opening of Crosstown Concourse. All events are free with a $10 suggested donation that benefits Church Health. Visit churchhealth.org/events for lineups.

The Crosstown Concourse Grand Opening Celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1350 Concourse Ave. Events include live music, dance performances, art exhibitions, a Concourse documentary screening, tenant open houses, and more. Visit crosstownconcourse.com/events for a full schedule.

The National Civil Rights Museum’s 2017 Drop the Mic Poetry Slam will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Ave. Qualifying poets and spoken word artists in three age categories will compete for cash prizes in the slam, which centers on the theme “Where Do We Go From Here?” Free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic to RSVP.

The 15th annual Memphis Tri-State Blues Festival is Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven. The festival features entertainment by Entertainment by Bobby Rush, Pokey Bear, Sir Charles Jones, Willie Clayton, Shirley Murdock, Nellie Tiger Travis, J-Wonn and Terry Wright. Tickets start at $35 at ticketmaster.com.

SRVS will host the 19th annual Sparkling Nights Auction, Wine and Food Tasting Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. The fundraiser will feature a legacy tribute to SRVS co-founder Dorothy Wilson, plus vintage wines, appetizers from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and more. Tickets are $100 in advance or $110 at the door. Visit srvs.org.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Edward Jones financial adviser John Keller will present “Financial Market Update 2017.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law Alumni Chapter will honor seven individuals at the 2017 Pillars of Excellence Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. A VIP meet-and-greet with the recipients will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program at 7 p.m. RSVP at alumni.memphis.edu/pillars2017 or 901-678-2467 by Friday, Aug. 18.