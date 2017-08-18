VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Former Tiger Star Joe Jackson Faces Gun and Drug Charges

Joe Jackson, who played four years for the University of Memphis basketball team after being a standout player for White Station High School, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 16, on gun and drug charges.

Jackson, according to multiple media reports, was charged with felony possession of a firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell. He also faces misdemeanor charges.

Memphis police reportedly pulled Jackson over making an improper left turn. A search of his vehicle uncovered two guns, $4,500 in cash and about 100 pills in a backpack; the pills were believed to be ecstasy.

Jackson, 25, most recently played in the NBA Summer League for the Phoenix Suns. He also has played overseas. A point guard with the Tigers under coach Josh Pastner, Jackson appeared in four NCAA Tournaments.

– Don Wade

U.S. Rep. Cohen to Introduce Impeachment Articles

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis said Thursday, Aug. 17, he intends to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, based on Trump’s comments about recent violence and marches by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“President Trump has failed the presidential test of moral leadership,” Cohen said in a written statement. “No moral president would ever shy away from outright condemning hate, intolerance and bigotry. No moral president would ever question the values of Americans protesting in opposition of such actions, one of whom was murdered by one of the white nationalists.”

Cohen said Trump’s recent remarks on the violence and the specific role of white nationalist groups in the events in Charlottesville make it “morally and legally incumbent upon me, based on my oath of office, to introduce articles of impeachment.”

– Bill Dries

Memphis Football Extends Ticket Offers to Alumni

The University of Memphis Athletic Department has announced it will continue a free football season tickets promotion for first-year graduates and has added a new discount ticket program for anyone who graduated from the university in the last four years.

The program started in 2012. Currently, any person who graduated from the University of Memphis in December 2016, May 2017 or August 2017 with an undergraduate, graduate, doctoral or professional degree is eligible to receive two free 2017 Memphis Football season tickets.

In addition, anyone who graduated from the University of Memphis between the periods of December 2013 and August 2016 is eligible to participate in the Young Alumni discount ticket program. Those eligible for the Young Alumni program can purchase up to two season tickets for $50 each. Tickets are located in sections 125, 126, 127 and 128 of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, near the student section. The ticket office will also work to fulfill any requests to sit near other friends or family who are also participating in the Young Alumni program.

The tickets must be claimed in person at the ticket office located inside the Penny Hardaway Hall of Fame at 570 Normal St. A photo ID will be required to obtain or purchase tickets. All free and discounted Young Alumni tickets must be claimed no later than Wednesday, Aug. 30.

For more information, call the athletic ticket office at 901-678-2331.

– Don Wade

Saint Francis Adds New Staff in Arlington

Saint Francis Medical Partners Primary Care has added a family medicine physician and a cardiologist in Arlington.

Dr. Muhammad Janjua, who specializes in internal medicine, cardiology, interventional cardiology and cardiovascular risk factor assessment and disease prevention, will provide cardiology outreach services at the Arlington medical practice, 5780 Airline Road, Suite 112.

Janjua is board certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine and holds specialty certification in cardiovascular disease, echocardiography, vascular interpretation, clinical lipidology, clinical hypertension and nuclear cardiology.

Also joining the Arlington practice is Dr. Julie Carpenter, a board-certified family practice physician. She provides a full scope of medical care, including general and preventive medicine for all ages, women’s health, pediatrics and in-office procedures.

– Andy Meek

Airport Authority Approves Construction Contracts

Construction contracts totaling nearly $50 million as part of Memphis International Airport’s $214 million concourse remodeling were approved Thursday, Aug. 17, by the Memphis and Shelby County Airport Authority.

Among them were Chris Woods Construction Co.’s $25.6 million contract to build a CONRAC maintenance facility, Chris-Hill Construction Co.’s $22.7 million to construct two airport taxiway bridges, and A&B Construction Co.’s $1.56 million contract for restroom and apron-level improvements on Concourse A.

Additionally, Jacobsen/Daniels Associates was awarded a contract, not to exceed $4.68 million, to continue work on the airport’s master plan, which includes sustainability upgrades to the master plan, updated forecast and growth projections, and establishing the airport’s developmental priorities.

– Patrick Lantrip

St. Jude Files $2.3M Building Permit

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has filed a $2.3 million building permit application with construction enforcement officials for interior renovations at 595 Danny Thomas Place.

Rusty Foster, principal with Evans Taylor Foster Childress Architects, and Rodney Hubbard with MEDFAC Engineering were tapped to handle the design work.

Earlier this month, St. Jude filed a $2.6 million building permit application for interior renovations on its 545 Danny Thomas Blvd. facility. Additionally, the hospital filed a $1.1 million building permit application in July to install a new nuclear magnetic resonance, or NMR, laboratory.

– Patrick Lantrip

Developers Close on Land For Rock Climbing Wall

Chattanooga-based High Point Rock Climbing and Fitness Memphis, doing business as High Point Memphis LLC, has purchased an undeveloped tract of land adjacent to Christian Brothers High School from Boyle Investment Co., doing business as BIC HH Partnership, for $1.9 million.

Matthew Hayden signed the deed as treasurer on behalf of Boyle.

Earlier this month, High Point submitted plans to develop a 31,600-square-foot rock climbing facility that backs up to CBHS’ baseball field near Humphreys Boulevard and Walnut Grove Road.

In a letter of intent, engineer Michael Rogers with Fisher & Arnold Inc. informed Office of Planning and Development officials that High Point Memphis had not closed on the property, but planned to do so “within the next couple of weeks.”

The application will be reviewed by the Land Use Control Board on Sept. 14.

– Patrick Lantrip

Tyson Foods to Expand Operations in Union City

State officials say Tyson Foods Inc. plans to expand operations in northwest Tennessee, adding more than 300 jobs in the process.

Gov. Bill Haslam and state economic development chief Bob Rolfe said Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the food processing company will invest about $80 million to add 25,000 square feet and new production lines to its facility in Union City.

Tyson’s complex in Union City supplies chicken for a national customer. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and should be completed by mid-2019.

Haslam said the company’s impact on Union City “extends to the local farmers supported by its operations.”

Meanwhile, Haslam and Rolfe announced this week that GE Appliances will move production of its hotel air-conditioner and refrigeration line from Kentucky to Tennessee.

The move will displace 140 workers from its Kentucky plant and add 210 jobs to its Selmer, Tennessee, facility.

GE’s Chinese parent company, Haier, won the business as part of a $9.3 million expansion. The Selmer facility will also produce the upscale Monogram refrigerators and freezers.

– The Associated Press