ALS/FTD Breakthrough Found With St. Jude Help

VOL. 132 | NO. 164 | Friday, August 18, 2017

A team of scientists that includes researchers from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Mayo Clinic has made a breakthrough discovery about the causes of Lou Gehrig’s disease, paving the way for the development of treatments.

It’s significant news, in part because no effective treatment is currently available for Lou Gehrig’s disease – formally called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS – as well as the related genetic disorder frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

The researchers, including St. Jude scientist Dr. J. Paul Taylor, basically identified a biological mechanism that kills neurons as part of ALS. Taylor, who is the chair of the St. Jude Cell and Molecular Biology Department and a senior investigator for the recent project, said the disease-causing mutation identified is the first of its kind.

The findings appeared this week in the scientific journal Neuron. The researchers found an abnormal version of a protein produced by the ALS/FTD gene mutation, a protein that in ALS kills neurons that control muscles. In FTD, that accumulation kills neurons in the brain.

Taylor describes the findings as a promising stepping stone to what could be the first effective treatments for ALS/FTD.

“It’s a very important, I would say, discovery,” Taylor said. “Both in terms of the way the cells normally work and what specific aspect of cellular function is disturbed by the disease mutation. Without that, we would have really been grasping at straws to try to understand what therapy’s needed to treat these patients.”

The findings are also instructive for scientists and researchers, he continued, because of the new insights it has provided into how cells organize things to get them to the right place at the right time, so that material in the cells are compartmentalized correctly.

As far as the population that could be affected by news of the discovery, as many as 30,000 Americans may currently be affected by ALS, according to the ALS Association. And the average life expectancy of a person with ALS is two to five years from the time of diagnosis.

“I think we will see the mitigation of ALS in your lifetime,” Taylor said. “I’ve been doing this for some time, and I did not say that for most of my career. But I will say that now with some degree of confidence. And I’ll tell you a couple of data points that give me that confidence.

“In 2017, we saw the first FDA-approved therapy that changes the course of the neurodegenerative disease called spinal muscular atrophy, which is the number one genetic killer of children. It’s very similar to ALS – like a childhood form. And there’s a therapy that not only halts the progress of the disease, but reverses the course of the disease so that patients that are weak becomes strong again.”

He explained that the basis of that therapy involved identifying the genetic basis of the disease and then not targeting the disease gene, but rather creating a mechanism to counterbalance the consequences of the mutation – “exactly analogous to the type of thing I’m talking about (with ALS).”

Meanwhile, the study’s findings have potential applications beyond ALS/FTD. Taylor noted that some of the same work the team found happening in cells may also underlie other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, and Taylor is helping researchers in applying the same research approach to the study of Alzheimer’s.