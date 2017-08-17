Media Ventures Set Up Shop at Crosstown Concourse

VOL. 132 | NO. 163 | Thursday, August 17, 2017

Since leaving her former job as a WMC-TV reporter, Lauren Squires Ready has taken what had been a side project of hers and developed it into a full-blown video storytelling and production company. And her company, Forever Ready Productions, is expanding – it hired an intern this summer and now also has a full-time video producer on staff.

Hers is one of several entrepreneurial media companies that have moved their offices to Crosstown Concourse, the $180 million redeveloped former Sears Crosstown tower that formally opens Saturday, Aug. 19.

Both Forever Ready and OAM Podcasting Network – an independent podcast network founded by Gil Worth that produces weekly, bi-weekly and monthly shows – are setting up shop on the ground floor of Crosstown’s Central Atrium. The space they’re in is owned by Church Health, and it will be a hub of audio and video content creation for the faith-based health care nonprofit.

That will start in earnest this weekend, during Church Health’s “Rock for Love” annual benefit concert that’s being held in tandem with Crosstown’s opening weekend. OAM Network is planning a series of live broadcasts, and Forever Ready will provide a live video feed and photo booth for the event.

“We chose Crosstown because of the opportunity to work and collaborate with Church Health and many of the other tenants,” Ready said of the enterprise she and her husband, Scott Ready, launched a few years ago.

The idea behind it was to take Ready’s skills as a TV journalist and offer them to organizations like area nonprofits who have a story to tell, especially those whose work might be under-exposed. That has led to the business producing content for Regional One Health, Catholic Charities of West Tennessee and Dorothy Day House, to name a few.

The Readys also targeted small businesses and startups – the pair has created promotional and website videos for those enterprises, among other content.

“We truly feel like Crosstown’s ‘Better Together’ motto fits perfectly with the work we’re already doing,” Lauren Ready said. “And we’ve already seen some examples in the few short weeks we’ve been in the building full-time.”

The need to expand Forever Ready’s staff came once the business settled into its niche in the local nonprofit community. It has three times the number of clients now as it did at this time last year, Ready said, with new calls coming in every week and plans for a second full-time staffer in the works.

Church Health senior director of strategic partnerships and opportunities, Ann Langston, said Church Health founder Dr. Scott Morris was already thinking about a kind of media hub that would become “The Control Room” back when Crosstown was still just an idea.

In addition to work for current clients, Forever Ready will be creating video content every month to show off the work and events of Church Health. Likewise with OAM Network.

It will be recording regular podcasts and capturing speakers and other events happening at Crosstown. Among OAM’s own productions, it produces shows for The Bike Nerds, the You Look Like a Comedy Show Podcast, Spillit Podcast and more.

“The idea of the OAM Network,” Worth said, “has always been to create a community and offer a platform for anyone to have a voice.”