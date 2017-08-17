Novel Evokes Memories of Davis-Kidd, With a Few Updates

VOL. 132 | NO. 163 | Thursday, August 17, 2017

If you turn your head and squint your eyes just right, you can almost believe that Davis-Kidd Booksellers is back.

That beloved Memphis institution closed in 2011 after more than 25 years in operation. The store was soon renamed the Booksellers at Laurelwood, but while it had the same location and the same employees, it wasn’t quite the same as its predecessor. Then, after barely six years in business, that store also closed down in February, leaving a gaping hole in the city for readers who still liked to visit bookstores.

Now, a group of Memphians has, in many ways, resurrected what was once the city’s biggest independent bookstore. Housed in the same location where its predecessors stood for many years, the new Novel bookstore is set to open Friday, Aug. 18.

And if it reminds you of what Davis-Kidd used to be – a warm, friendly atmosphere where you could browse thousands of books, sip coffee or hear an author speak – well, that’s by design.

“Davis-Kidd was a very successful model,” said Matt Crow, one of 27 investors who pooled equal shares to finance Novel. “It did very well. It had the right inventory for this market and people responded very well.”

Added Christy Yarbro, another investor and, with Crow and restaurateur John Vergos, one of the store’s managing partners: “Davis-Kidd was very people-oriented.”

Store owners held a media event Wednesday, Aug. 16, to show off their space at 387 Perkins Extended in the Laurelwood shopping center. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Longtime customers will see many familiar faces, as most of the 20 or so employees from the previous bookstores will be working at Novel, the partners said.

“I’m so excited about it. It’s all the people that worked out there. I think it’s so great that they kept the staff, and it’s locally owned. I think it’s fantastic and it’s going to be better than it ever was,” said Cheryl Mesler, who co-owns Midtown’s Burke’s Book Store and was a vocal advocate for keeping the city’s largest independent bookstore in operation. “Bookstores are complementary. Honestly, the more independent bookstores the better. I’m so happy that Memphis said, ‘We’re going to step up and support this.’ I’m so thrilled that Memphis said, ‘This needs to be there.’”

While it will certainly evoke memories of Davis-Kidd, the space is different these days. First of all, it’s been reduced to about 18,000 square feet, down from 25,000 square feet for the Booksellers. Gone are the CDs, movies and used books as well as the customer loyalty program both previous iterations offered.

What has been added, the managing partners said, are more books, totaling at least 50,000 volumes.

“Having a good, current inventory is vital,” Crow said.

The bookstore’s café – called “Libro,” Latin for “book” – will also return, although it’s not expected to be open until September. It will be operated by Sabine Bachmann, who also runs Ecco in Midtown.

The bookstore will also feature locally crafted pieces such as clothing and the like, something that the owners thought was important.

“We’re going to have a large focus on local merchants,” Yarbro said. “We want to focus on doing business with local merchants.”

One of the biggest changes, though, involves an event space. Previously, when authors spoke at Davis-Kidd or the Booksellers, they had a space that could perhaps seat 50. Anyone arriving late would just have to fill in available gaps around the shelves.

The new store, however, will feature a dedicated 1,500-square-foot space not only for author talks but also for private events such as meetings, reunions or even wedding rehearsals.

The new space should be able to comfortably seat 125-150 people for an author’s talk, easily twice what the old space could offer. It will also provide another revenue stream for a business that has been rocked for years by the internet and digital publishing.

Add all that together, and the managing partners are very optimistic for the future.

“I think it’s going to do very well. I think the staff understands the customers very well,” Crow said. “We’ve got the ownership group organized very well to support them.”

Perhaps Vergos, though, put it best: “We hope that we’re here for 20, 30 years.”