VOL. 132 | NO. 163 | Thursday, August 17, 2017

The Women’s Connection Luncheon & Expo, hosted by the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at The Racquet Club, 5111 Sanderlin Ave. Enjoy shopping and networking from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; lunch and a speaker panel sharing insights about life, success and balance from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and more shopping and information from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25. Register at bartlettchamber.org.

The Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law Alumni Chapter will honor seven individuals at the 2017 Pillars of Excellence Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. A VIP meet-and-greet reception with the recipients will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program at 7 p.m. RSVP at alumni.memphis.edu/pillars2017 or 901-678-2467 by Friday, Aug. 18.

Church Health will hold its 11th annual Rock for Love summer music event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, in collaboration with the grand opening of Crosstown Concourse. All events are free with a $10 suggested donation that benefits Church Health. Visit churchhealth.org/events for full details and lineups.

The Crosstown Concourse Grand Opening Celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1350 Concourse Ave. Events include live music, dance performances, art exhibitions, a Concourse documentary screening, tenant open houses, and more. Visit crosstownconcourse.com/events for a full schedule.

The National Civil Rights Museum’s 2017 Drop the Mic Poetry Slam will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison Ave. Qualifying poets and spoken word artists in three age categories will compete for cash prizes in the slam, which is a sanctioned event of the MLK50 yearlong commemoration and centers on the theme “Where Do We Go From Here?” Free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic to RSVP.

SRVS will host the 19th annual Sparkling Nights Auction, Wine and Food Tasting Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. The fundraiser will feature a legacy tribute to SRVS co-founder Dorothy Wilson, plus vintage wines, appetizers from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and more. Tickets are $100 in advance or $110 at the door. Visit srvs.org.