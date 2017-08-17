Elvis Vigil Features Changes, Including Admission Fee

VOL. 132 | NO. 163 | Thursday, August 17, 2017

Elvis Week was already going to be different this year with Graceland’s recent $137 million expansion and a new landscape across the boulevard from the Whitehaven mansion.

The candlelight vigil Tuesday, Aug. 15 – the high point of Elvis Week – was much different, and not all of the thousands of Elvis fans thought it was for the better.

The source of the discontent was a $28.75 admission charge to go up the hill to pay respects at Elvis Presley’s grave on the 40th anniversary of this death.

“In order to keep everyone safe and ensure an enjoyable and meaningful event for all, we have worked closely with local, state and federal security authorities to establish new procedures that have been widely used across the U.S.,” Elvis Presley Enterprises said in a written statement Tuesday afternoon.

Graceland employees, security guards and even reporters were berated by some fans.

“This isn’t right. You are going to hear about this,” one fan said angrily before abruptly walking off into the crowd, presumably back to her place in line.

“Why are you charging when you didn’t mention it here?” a man asked a security guard, jabbing at a brochure for the 40th anniversary.

Others took the charge in stride, including a large contingent of Australian Elvis fans who took the fee and August heat with universally good cheer. There were mixed reactions from a group of German fans outfitted in red T-shirts reading “Elvis Matters” on the front.

Not everybody at the vigil goes to the gravesite. But those who paid to received a blue wrist band the rock walls of Graceland and the median strip on Elvis Presley Boulevard. And the line was organized differently Tuesday than it has been in the past.

Private security guards wanded visitors with metal detectors at three access points and also looked in purses, fanny packs and backpacks.

Unlike last year, there was no attempt by Memphis Police and Graceland security, which was often off-duty police officers, to differentiate between Elvis fans and Black Lives Matter protesters and keep the protesters out – which prompted a still-pending federal lawsuit.

There were no protests Tuesday night.

Bulldozers placed large orange traffic barriers at the north and south checkpoints. The third checkpoint was the access road into Elvis Presley’s Memphis, the $45 million entertainment complex across Elvis Presley Boulevard from the mansion.

The complex is further back from the boulevard than the original Graceland Plaza, and the absence of the plaza was noticed by those who haven’t been to Whitehaven in the past year.

“Man, that takes some getting used to,” a man said, gesturing to the greenspace as he and his wife waited for nightfall and the glow of candles.

Up the walkway into Elvis Presley’s Memphis was a new frontier for Elvis Week that is likely to have a lasting impact on what, for the last 40 years, has basically been a gathering in the middle of a state highway with Elvis impersonators – or tribute artists – performing in tents throughout Elvis Week.

Further back on Lonely Street, in a tent by Heartbreak Hotel, Dean Z – the 2013 champion of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest sanctioned by Graceland – was entertaining people packed into a large tent, with more people standing outside trying to look over the tarps around it.

“I’ve been here five minutes and I’m pitting out,” Z said of the heat.

“I apologize to the front row if I sling sweat on you,” he added before a version of “Polk Salad Annie.”

Tuesday marked the 25th year that Z has performed outside Graceland during Elvis Week. He recalled his mother, whom he referred to as Mama Z, bringing him to Memphis for Elvis Week, which normally falls on his birth date.

Some in the crowd were regulars and Z referred to them as his “tent family.”

“Tent audiences are still the wildest audiences,” he said.

Further outside the tent two boys in white jumpsuits who couldn’t have been more than 10 years old watched a friend of about the same age try out a few Elvis moves in blue jeans and a T-shirt before joining him.

Graceland expected 30,000 to 50,000 for the vigil. And by the time those in line started going up the hill, the boulevard was full from curb to curb and most of the way down the stone wall.

Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, deemed the week of activities “the largest anniversary we’ve ever had.”

Some of Elvis’ songs are now remixes, usually with a bigger beat for an artist who numerous biographers have said always fought against the tendency to bring his vocals up and his backing band down when his records were mixed.

A remixed version of “Burning Love” has a much more prominent thump, followed by the unaltered “Hound Dog.”

Elvis associate Jerry Schilling told the crowd, “Enjoy the joy that Elvis brought us. Listen to his songs.”