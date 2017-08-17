VOL. 132 | NO. 163 | Thursday, August 17, 2017

FedEx Names New EVP, General Counsel

FedEx Corp. has announced that Mark R. Allen will assume the roles of executive vice president, general counsel, and secretary effective Oct. 1.

Prior to the promotion, Allen, 61, served as the senior vice president and legal & international general counsel at FedEx Corp.’s subsidiary, FedEx Express.

Since joining FedEx in 1982, he has spent time with the company in Hong Kong, Toronto and Brussels prior to his return to Memphis. While based in Europe, Allen was responsible for all international legal, regulatory, and security matters, and will now take over for Christine P. Richards, who announced her retirement last month.

FedEx Corp. chairman and CEO Fred Smith said in a written statement that Allen’s leadership, business skills and international experience made him the ideal choice to lead the company’s legal, regulatory, governmental affairs and security groups.

With Allen’s addition, the company’s Strategic Management Committee includes six executives who have spent substantial portions of their careers working in FedEx’s international regions, Smith added.

– Patrick Lantrip

Tigers’ Ferguson Named To Manning Award Watch List

University of Memphis senior quarterback Riley Ferguson was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list. Ferguson is also a candidate on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list, the Davey O’Brien watch list and the Maxwell Award watch list.

Preparing for his second season at Memphis, Ferguson is coming off a season that saw him pass for 3,698 yards and a school-record 32 touchdowns in 2016. He ranked second in the American Athletic Conference with 284.5 yards passing per game and a 152.7 passer efficiency rating. His 3,698 passing yards rank second only to 2016 NFL First Round draft pick Paxton Lynch in the Memphis record book.

A native of Matthews, North Carolina, Ferguson was 280-of-443 passing last season, posting seven 300-plus yard passing performances and becoming the third quarterback in school history to pass for over 400 yards in a game. His 400-yard game came in the regular-season finale win over Houston, where he finished with 406 passing yards.

After one season, Ferguson’s name is already on several Memphis career charts. He enters 2017 sixth in completions, eighth in attempts, seventh in yards, fourth in touchdowns and fourth in 300-yard passing games.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting, which includes a panel of national media and each of the Mannings.

Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Oct. 12. The list of 10 finalists will be released Nov. 30, and the winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

– Don Wade

Collierville Frisco Locomotive Bell Restored

A 265-pound bell that was on Collierville’s Frisco 1351 locomotive has been restored and will be part of an exhibit that opened this week on the city’s railroad history at the Morton Museum of Collierville History, 195 Main St.

The bell’s restoration is part of a larger project that includes refurbishing the entire locomotive and repainting the train’s caboose red.

The bell was restored at no cost by David McPhail, owner of 901 Customs, a specialty automotive shop in Collierville.

While almost all of the parts are original, McPhail and his team made a new clapper that uses a hitch trailer ball at the base to replicate the weight and length of the original, thus giving it the same sound.

Once restored, it took three people, a dolly and a truck to deliver the bell to the museum, where it underwent more work, including rewiring of the bell’s headlamp.

Once the locomotive restoration is complete, the bell will be affixed to it.

– Bill Dries

EMS Initiative Aims to Send Right Emergency Response

The Memphis Fire Department says its Right Response initiative, a pilot program that is working to reduce the number of ambulances sent to non-emergency calls, has provided non-emergency help to 500 residents since it launched in April.

The program centers on a collaborative effort between MFD’s Emergency Medical Services and health care organizations, hospitals, nonprofits and philanthropists to ensure residents receive the right response for their emergencies.

Through the initiative, Emergency Medical Services streamlines responses based on the individual’s situation. An ambulance would still be dispatched for life-threatening emergencies, but non-emergency callers could get a response from a partnering health care provider traveling with a paramedic and then be scheduled for an immediate or upcoming doctor visit.

“While most emergencies do require ambulances or paramedics, the right response for other issues could be a call or visit with a health care provider,” said Gina Sweat, director of Fire Services. “Through this initiative, we can ensure all callers receive needed support, while keeping our ambulances free to support true life-threatening emergencies.”

Right Response involves financial and staffing support from a number of Memphis-area health care providers and nonprofit organizations, including Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp., Christ Community Health Services, Innovate Memphis, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Regional One, Resurrection Health, Saint Francis Hospital and others.

The initiative aims to redirect non-emergency callers with sustainable health care options so they receive needed care and become less reliant on emergency medical services. Support includes expanded office hours and transportation options by community health care partners, as well as staffing support for immediate medical advice.

– Daily News staff

Redbirds Plan Special Friday Fireworks

Having already clinched a playoff berth, the Memphis Redbirds still have to finish out the regular season. The team’s Saturday, Aug. 19, game at AutoZone Park is sold out. Saturday games always have post-game fireworks.

But fireworks are also planned after the Friday, Aug. 18, game, which has a 7:05 p.m. first pitch with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a keychain tire gauge courtesy of AutoZone, and $2 pregame beers will be available in the Entry Plaza.

The homestand continues through Tuesday, Aug. 22, and also features an 11:52 a.m. start on Monday, Aug. 21, the day of the solar eclipse. The first 5,000 fans that day will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.

– Don Wade

Saint Francis-Memphis Expands Neuroscience Service

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis has expanded its neuroscience service line with the addition of neurovascular surgeon Dr. Chiu Yuen To.

In efforts to become a Comprehensive Stroke Center, Saint Francis Hospital will now be able to provide specialized care in more complex stroke cases and the management of other neurovascular diseases.

To has joined the Saint Francis Medical Partners as the network’s first fellowship trained neurosurgeon. He specializes in the treatment of cerebrovascular disease and aneurysm, including endovascular, open neurosurgical and various spinal conditions, using minimally invasive surgical techniques. His proficiency also allows for improved post-operative pain control, reduced post-op stays and earlier returns to work for patients.

– Andy Meek

Tenn. Officials Announce New Agribusiness Grant

Tennessee officials are offering a new grant to develop agribusiness in the state.

A state Department of Agriculture news release says the Agriculture Enterprise Fund will award grants to aid agricultural and food businesses, farmers, nonprofits, local governments and other entities in Tennessee, particularly in rural counties. It will support new and expanding business ventures.

The incentive program aims to support a goal of eliminating distressed counties in Tennessee by 2025.

The grant is run by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The grant will provide up to 25 percent of a project’s total budget.

– The Associated Press