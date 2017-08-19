Ken Hause Cooks Up Strategy To Enhance L’Ecole Culinaire

VOL. 132 | NO. 162 | Wednesday, August 16, 2017

L'Ecole Culinaire-Memphis has added Ken Hause its campus director. In his new role, Hause is responsible for overseeing operations of the Memphis campus, including ensuring a rich student experience that leads to employment in the culinary field, while enhancing the school’s reputation for educational excellence, compliance and operational performance.

Hometown: Northern Virginia, just outside of D.C.

Experience: Over 15 years’ experience in higher education leadership, with over 12 years in culinary education, helping to build and leading the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado, and as president of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Las Vegas.

Higher education is a second career for Ken, whose background includes leadership roles in the utility industry. He has a bachelor’s degree with dual majors in business management and accounting.

What talent do you wish you had? To be better in the kitchen. Working closely with great culinarians highlights the gap between the amateur home cook – me – and a real chef. These are professionals who in many cases have worked for years in some of the top properties across the country and around the world, who have chosen to share their knowledge and passion with students. To see their talent is humbling. And I wish I were a better downhill skier!

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My father. My mother passed when I was small, so he filled the roles of both parents. I appreciated this too little at the time, but it overwhelms me when thinking about it today. I thank him every day, and wish he were here to hear it. And my extended family, too, all of whom helped give me a good start in life.

How did you become involved in the culinary education field, and what attracted you to L’Ecole Culinaire? After several years working in a corporate finance role, I wanted to do something that would help change lives. I chose higher education, and culinary education in particular because of the passion and personality of the students who choose it.

Along with offering classes, L’Ecole operates an on-campus restaurant and the Le Food Truck. How do these operations enhance what students learn in the classroom? Our students come from a variety of backgrounds. Not all have worked in a restaurant before. Working in the restaurant gives students real-world work experience including interaction with the most important person: the guest. Also, students will serve as well as prepare food in our restaurant. This gives them an appreciation for the important role servers play in a restaurant’s success.

L’Ecole also hosts a range of public cooking classes for home chefs, including some kid-friendly sessions. What can participants expect at these classes? Participants can expect to learn new skills, techniques and recipes, in an industry-standard kitchen, side-by-side with some of the area’s finest professional chefs, in a fun, welcoming environment. It’s a great way to spend a few hours, and many guests come back again and again.

Are any changes underway or planned for the Memphis campus? L’Ecole Memphis is a great school now. But not enough people know about it or what we do. It’s Memphis’ best-kept secret! Together with the school team, we will define and enhance the brand, improve the facility and programs, and build on the already high confidence of our students, alumni and the community to make L’Ecole a nationally recognized culinary institution.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? With my wife, Kristine, raising two independent, productive and happy children.

What do you most enjoy about your work? Interaction with the students. Young or mature, regardless of background, culinary students share a passion and dream of working at something they love. Helping students overcome obstacles, discover their talents and achieve their goals is satisfying to me.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Invest in yourself with education, hard work and the courage to take risks. And have some fun doing it!

Felipe Vasquez has joined Tioga Environmental Consultants as a facility regulatory compliance specialist. Vasquez previously provided stormwater and environmental compliance tasks such as sampling and analysis across Southern California, including work for the John Wayne Airport.

Gurtej Sodhi, chief information & operations officer of the Crye-Leike Group of Companies, has been named to the board of managers of Broker Public Portal LLC. BPP is the collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and real estate multiple-listings services nationwide to create a national consumer home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity and common sense.

SRVS, a service provider for people with disabilities, received honors at the at the 2017 TNCO (Tennessee Community Organizations) Awards in Nashville. Dorothy Abraham won Outstanding Manager for the West Tennessee Division for her work at a SRVS Intermediate Care Facility in Memphis, and SRVS' public relations department received the Community Outreach award.

ALCO Management Inc. has added Jacob Harris as marketing and social media coordinator and Bruce Hagan as development and construction project manager. Harris earned his MBA from the University of Tennessee at Martin. In his new role, he will focus on creating and delivering marketing efforts for ALCO communities and the corporate office. Hagan is an independent certified residential contractor who brings more than 20 years of combined experience in construction and electrical engineering to ALCO, where he will manage and oversee all of the company’s rehab projects.

The Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law Alumni Chapter has named its 2017 Pillars of Excellence honorees. They are: Homer Boyd Branan III of Farris Bobango Branan; Hon. Julia Smith Gibbons of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals; John I. Houseal Jr. of Glankler Brown; Jim N. Raines, retired from Glankler Brown; Hon. James Dale Todd, senior U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee; and James C. Warner of Martin, Tate, Morrow & Marston PC. The Law Alumni Chapter also named former University of Memphis president Shirley C. Raines as Friend of the Law School.