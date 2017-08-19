Grizzlies' Schedule Offers Good Chance to See LeBron In Memphis This Season

VOL. 132 | NO. 162 | Wednesday, August 16, 2017

The Grizzlies’ 2017-2018 schedule is highlighted by the return of the MLK Game on MLK Day (imagine that) and the one and only visit from the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors before Halloween.

Last season, the Grizzlies played the holiday game the night before MLK Day. But NBA commissioner Adam Silver and schedule-makers gave Memphis a 4:30 p.m. home game on Jan. 15 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on national television (TNT) this season.

The regular season for Memphis opens at FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors, with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, then play here on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Grizzlies start the season with six of the first eight games at home. The season ends with five of seven games on the road.

There are three four-game homestands and two five-game road trips, including one from Dec. 26 through Jan 2; thus, the Grizzlies miss out on home games during the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.

Assuming Zach Randolph comes through his current legal trouble, he’ll return with the Sacramento Kings for the first time on Friday, Jan. 19. The Kings also play here on April 6.

Memphis has four games with the revamped Houston Rockets, who have added point guard Chris Paul, and they all come before Thanksgiving. The Rockets play in FedExForum on Oct. 28 and Nov. 18.

Last season, LeBron James did not accompany the Cleveland Cavaliers to Memphis. If he’s healthy, he should here this year as the Cavs’ second game after the All-Star break is Feb. 23 at FedExForum.

Craft Lost for Season; Future Eligibility a Question

The University of Memphis offense lost a valuable piece before even getting to the first game of the season. Fifth-year senior Sam Craft will miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a practice.

Craft, who was limited last year because of injury, had moved from running back to wide receiver.

The NCAA granted Craft a hardship waiver for 2017 after a back injury cut short his 2016 season. Craft and Memphis could pursue a hardship waiver for a sixth year of eligibility.

Tiger Woods was a Veritable Medicine Cabinet at Time of DUI Arrest

According to a report from ESPN, Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system when arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence: two painkillers, two sleep drugs and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in marijuana). ESPN obtained a toxicology report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The ESPN report said it was not known if Woods had prescriptions for any or all of the drugs found in his system; medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

Woods was arrested on May 29 and in June checked into a clinic to get help with his use of prescription drugs. He said in July he had completed treatment.

RIP Frank Broyles

Former Arkansas football coach and athletic director Frank Broyles died on Monday, Aug. 14, at the age of 92 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

During Broyles’ run as head coach (1958-1976), the Hogs won a national championship and seven Southwest Conference titles. He served more than 30 years as athletic director and continued to help Arkansas as a heavy-hitting fundraiser after leaving his AD post. He was AD in the early 1990s when the Razorbacks moved to the SEC, a program-changing leap.

In 1999, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said of Broyles: “He’ll be known for turning a college sports lemonade stand into a Fortune 500-type operation. Piece by piece, Broyles helped give the nation something else to associate with Arkansas besides Li’l Abner and the desegregation crisis.”