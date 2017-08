VOL. 132 | NO. 162 | Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Rebekah Tashie, co-owner of I Love Juice Bar Crosstown, welcomed customers on the store’s first day of business Monday, Aug. 14. The second I Love Juice Bar in Memphis is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the West Atrium of Crosstown Concourse.